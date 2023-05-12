Solid “pillow tax” revenue and a “wobbly” statue of President Abraham Lincoln were topics Monday during Gettysburg Borough Council’s meeting.
For the third straight month, the borough’s share of proceeds from the countywide tax on overnight lodging set a record, Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
March’s total was $10,912, and no March dating back to 2014 was above $10,000, he said.
Business owners and staff members have said there doesn’t seem to be a winter “slow season” anymore, according to Gable.
“We’re busy” thanks to the “vibrancy” provided by numerous organizations’ special events and the diversity and number of the borough’s businesses and amenities, he said.
The borough’s pillow tax income was $8,968.16 in February, up from $7,865.74 in January.
Also Monday, borough Public Works Director Robert Harbaugh received thanks for his role in shoring up the Lincoln half of the “Return Visit” sculpture, which also includes a man in modern dress.
Last month, borough police informed the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania, which maintains the artwork, there was “a wobbling Lincoln” on the square, said fellowship representative Wendy Allen.
Personnel from the studio of artist Seward Johnson arrived, but it was Harbaugh who “had the solution” for getting the 800-pound bronze sculpture back on firm footing, Allen said.
“He’s a genius” and the fellowship is “deeply grateful” to Harbaugh and the personnel of the borough Public Works Department, she said.
Because the life-size figures are placed at ground level, viewers interact with them more than is typical for public art, said Allen, implying getting up close with Lincoln caused him to go off-balance.
In other business:
• The borough will collect brush placed on curbsides and along alleys twice during the week of May 27, Harbaugh said. Also, public works personnel placed 19 trees along streets in conjunction with the borough Shade Tree Commission, he said.
• Efforts to revitalize the skating facility at Gettysburg Recreation Park are under way, said borough residents Ann and Derek Roden. Needs include improving safety by replacing deteriorating asphalt, they said. The council would be willing to consider the matter during the budget process later this year, President Wesley Heyser said. In the meantime, he advised the pair to work with the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority, which manages the borough-owned park.
• Free document-shredding will be available to residents May 19, council member Judith Butterfield said. Registration is available on the borough’s website at www.gettysburgpa.gov/recycling/webforms/paper-shredding-event-registration or by calling 717-337-0724 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. There is a $3 per box charge for non-residents.
• A safe way of collecting household hazardous materials is needed since Adams County stopped offering that service, said Butterfield, who contacted a company that provides such a service, but found an event would cost upwards of $15,000, and volunteers could not handle materials without special training. Other council members agreed there is a need and a regional approach with other municipalities would be needed due to the cost.
• Chambersburg Street resident Shelley Knouse voiced concern about night-time gas line installation occurring in her area. She mentioned noise and lights she and her neighbors have been enduring. Temporary pavement is failing and underground infrastructure may be at risk, she claimed. The situation is “unacceptable,” Heyser agreed, but “we’re not in a much better situation than you are” because the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, not the borough, has authority over the street because it is a state highway.
