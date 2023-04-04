Power outages and downed tree branches and utility wires affected much of Adams County during a windstorm Saturday.
“The Carroll Valley and Codorus areas were among the hardest hit parts” of Adams Electric Cooperative’s service area, according to Sarah Frank, communications/community relations coordinator.
“The co-op was prepped for the storm based on the forecast we heard earlier in the week. From start to finish, 695 cooperative members were affected by 17 different outage locations. At the peak, around 8:30 p.m., we had 469 members out at once,” said Frank.
As of 8:35 p.m. Saturday, Met-Ed’s website was showing 51 outages in Adams County. All but two were in Berwick Township.
About the same time, approximately 3,500 York County customers were without power, according to Met-Ed Senior Communications Representative Todd Meyers.
As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 43 Adams customers remained without power, which coincidentally was the same number of customers out in York County, Meyers said.
As of 2:45 p.m. Monday, neither Met-Ed’s nor Adams Cooperative’s website showed any outages in Adams County.
Met-Ed is part of FirstEnergy, whose “other three utilities, Penn Power, Penelec and West Penn Power, really got hammered by the high winds that thankfully died out before reaching Met-Ed’s service area in the east, other than the round of severe evening thunderstorms,” said Meyers.
Across its entire service area, “Met-Ed had about 25,000 customers impacted by thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. when high winds toppled trees into our power lines, breaking poles and sending down wires. About 2,700 customers remained out of power as of Sunday morning and most of those were restored yesterday,” said Meyers.
“Some Met-Ed line workers traveled to the western and northeastern areas of Pennsylvania to help sister utility Penelec restore electric service to customers,” he said.
The Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES) “reports nothing significant” in terms of wind-related incidents, though some trees were downed, according to Steve Nevada, county manager.
Beginning about 5 p.m. Saturday and continuing through Sunday morning, dispatches for utility problems, traffic hazards, outdoor fires, and fire police for traffic control began to accumulate, according to ACDES’ daily summary of emergency calls. Traffic hazard calls often indicate downed wires or tree branches, while outside fires often refer to burning or sparking wires.
Dispatch locations included Berwick, Reading, Hamilton, Mount Pleasant, Freedom, Straban, Latimore, Huntington, Cumberland, Butler, Highland, Menallen, Franklin, Conewago, and Union townships, as well as Abbottstown and Carroll Valley boroughs, according to ACDES.
Agencies were dispatched at 8:27 p.m. Saturday to Center Mills Road in Butler Township. An outbuilding came into contact with wires, but no injuries resulted, Heidlersburg Fire Chief Dwayne Keene said. The call was completed at 11:20 p.m., according to ACDES.
Several roads were closed after numerous trees went down in the south end of Cumberland Township, Police Chief Matt Trostel said. Wires were down in various locations, he said.
One car struck a fallen tree lying on a road but was driven from the scene after firefighters provided assistance, Trostel said.
The National Weather Service at State College issued a high wind warning Saturday that ran through 2 a.m. Sunday. It included Adams and several other counties in the region.
The warning said westerly winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph were expected.
“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” according to the warning.
It advised people to “avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.”
