Frequently asked questions

Who may apply for a mail-in ballot?A person may apply for a mail-in ballot if you are a qualified voter. You must be registered to vote by mail-in ballot, but may request a ballot without giving a reason.Who may apply for an absentee ballot?• College students who are not registered to vote at their school address. • People whose work or vacation takes them away from the municipality where they live.• Those with a physical disability or illness that prevents them from going to a polling place. • Members of the military. • People who may have a conflict due to the celebration of a religious holiday. • Inmates who haven’t been convicted of a felony. Again, a person must be registered to vote by absentee ballot. When are the deadlines? Oct. 27, 5 p.m. — Applications for mail-in ballots must be received by your county election office. Nov. 3, 8 p.m. — Voted ballots must be received by your county election office. Where can I apply? • Registered voters can apply for a mail-in ballot online, VotesPA.com/ApplyMailBallot, with a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license with a photo I.D. from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. • Request a paper mail-in ballot application at your county election office. • Contact the Department of State to request an application by emailing ra-voterreg@pa.gov or by calling 1-877-VOTESPA • Apply in person at your county election office. How do I know if my ballot has been received? PA voters can see the status of their mail-in or absentee ballot online. Track your ballot’s progress from when the county receives your application to when they receive your completed ballot at https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/BallotTracking.aspx. What is a permanent mail-in ballot request? People now have the option to request being added to the permanent mail-in ballot request list, in which case they will receive an application to renew the mail-in ballot request each year. Once your application is approved, you will automatically receive ballots for the remainder of the year, and you do not need to submit an application for each election. If you did not renew your permanent mail-in ballot, you may still vote in person. I requested a mail-in ballot, but want to vote in person. What now? If you receive a mail-in ballot and return your voted ballot by deadline, you cannot vote at your polling site on election day. If you have decided to vote in person after receiving a mail-in ballot, you must do one of the following: • You can fill out your mail-in or absentee ballot and hand carry it to the board of elections office by 8 p.m., Nov. 3. • If you are unable to return your voted mail-in ballot by the deadline, you can only vote a provisional ballot at your voting place on election day unless you surrender your mail-in ballot along with the official return envelope to the judge of elections. This will void your mail-in ballot and allow you to vote by regular ballot. —Compiled by Adam Michael.
