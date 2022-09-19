A new business received approval Wednesday from the McSherrystown Borough Council.
Without dissent, members approved a conditional use permit to allow Tracey Weih to establish a gift shop at 401A Ridge Ave.
Weih plans to offer “crystals, jewelry, and craft items,” according to the meeting agenda.
The business has “done well” for “a couple of years” both online and at events such as street fairs, Weih said.
As a result, Weih said she felt it is time to make the jump to a brick-and-mortar space.
Though the site has recently been residential, Weih said it was a commercial office space in the past, and a relative of hers remembered working at the building.
Initial plans call for hours of operation between approximately 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays plus weekend hours of about 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., she said.
Thanks to help from family members, Weih said she has no immediate plans to hire any employees, but “we’ll see how it goes,” she said.
Parking spaces are available on the street and beside the building, Weih said.
No one spoke during a public hearing on the matter.
The building is in the borough’s R-2 zoning district and is owned by Fred Humbert, according to a legal notice of the hearing published Sept. 7 in the Gettysburg Times.
In other business:
• The council set trick-or-treat for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct 25.
• The council scheduled a public hearing on a revised plan for the Eagle Rock development proposed at Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) and Centennial Road. The hearing is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the borough hall, 338 Main St. Council members voted 6-0 in March to disapprove the 94-home proposal after council President Dan Colgan read a letter claiming plans “do not meet the borough’s specifications.” The borough previously sent the letter, which expressed traffic, drainage, and sidewalk concerns, to Conewago Township officials and developer J.A. Myers Homes, Colgan said. Nearly the entire site is in the township, with only a small portion in the borough.
• After residents complained, Trugreen Commercial, which sprayed curbs for weed control, will return to treat any spots that may have been missed, Colgan said.
• Action is needed to address wide turns by tractor-trailers, said Joyce Murren, who leads the council’s Public Safety Committee. She proposed changing regulations for up to 90 days as an experiment, which is permitted by borough ordinance. Directing eastbound trucks to Delone Avenue could be a solution, she said. Other council members expressed concerns about how such a change would affect safety of students at Delone Catholic High School. Council members reached a consensus to ask the committee to study the matter in more detail and develop recommendations. The public is welcome to submit ideas, Murren said.
• Without dissent, the council authorized an addition to formalize a policy of allowing refunds of fees or free rescheduling for reservations of the borough’s pavilion in case of inclement weather.
• Recycling items continue to be taken to an incinerator because of fire damage at a processing facility in York County, council member Joe VonSas said. The borough’s collection contractor, Neiderer Sanitation, “is not making any money” but may be “losing money” as a result of the situation, he said. The company is paying increased fees for incineration compared to selling recyclable materials, he said. Repairs have been under way at the processing facility, which is receiving a small amount of materials now and may be back up to speed within weeks, VonSas said. He spoke in response to a letter from a constituent, he said.
• The council’s Sept. 28 meeting is cancelled, with the next meeting set for Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the borough hall.
