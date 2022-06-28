Approximately 50 tombstones were damaged at a Mount Pleasant Township cemetery over the weekend.
Eldon Snyder, who has been the sexton at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church for nearly 46 years, said it is the most damage he has ever seen at the 330 White Hall Road property. The cemetery is located between Bonneauville and Littlestown.
The damage was caused by a vehicle that “skidded through” St. Luke’s cemetery and stopped at the tree line, Snyder said.
Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg, were dispatched to a “traffic accident without injury” on Saturday at 9:53 p.m. at White Hall Road and St. Luke’s Road in Mount Pleasant Township, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services. No police report was available as of press time Monday.
“It went the whole way through. It mowed through,” Snyder said. “It made pieces out of everything.”
Snyder estimated approximately 25 to 30 percent of the tombstones at the cemetery were damaged, noting the bigger ones were broken in half and the smaller headstones were crumbled.
“The majority of it is smaller pieces scattered over everything,” Snyder added. “They even flew out on the highway.”
Snyder, who lives near the church, saw the damage when he went to open the church at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. The first thing Snyder noticed was the big sign knocked off the posts onto the road, he said.
This is not the first time the cemetery had tombstone damage, according to Snyder, who noted another vehicle struck two tombstones several years ago. The church contacted Codori Memorials in Gettysburg and those previous tombstones were determined to be “beyond repair,” Snyder said.
One of the tombstones had aged so much that the words could not be read, so they had to put “Unknown” on the replacement, he said.
Some of the bigger headstones may be able to be repaired and cemented together since they were broken in half, said Snyder.
The smaller tombstones would be more difficult to repair, since they were broken into finer pieces like the size of a fist, Snyder said.
The church is still waiting for a police report to turn over to the insurance company, Snyder said. Once the insurance company investigates, Snyder said church officials can decide how to move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.