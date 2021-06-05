Info sought

A photo posted on the Adams County PA Crime Stoppers Facebook page allegedly shows an incident involving a man who threw a burning gas can on East Berlin Road. State police are seeking information.

 Submitted Photo

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a man was seen throwing a burning gasoline can into a residential yard in Tyrone Township, according to a post the Adams County PA Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. on June 1 at 925 East Berlin Road (Pa. Route 234), about six miles west of East Berlin, according to the post.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.