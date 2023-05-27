With two events highlighting the importance of history and community, Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church is marking the 275th anniversary of its congregation this year.
Founded in 1748, the congregation has “a real deep sense of pride” this year, according to Pastor Mark Englund-Krieger.
When he came to the church in 2018, Englund-Krieger was attracted to the passion for the past there.
“The opportunity to serve a historic church is really a blessing for me. I know this history,” Englund-Krieger said. “It’s Gettysburg, and we, kind of, breathe history around here.”
Blending the historical with the spiritual, events such as the Historical Walk on May 31 and the Congregational Picnic/Chicken BBQ on June 11 were created by the church’s anniversary committee, according to Frank Buhrman, who serves on the committee.
The Historical Walk on May 31 at 6:30 p.m. will be held at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, located at 375 Byers Lane, Gettysburg.
Linda Clark, organist and music coordinator at the church and author of Civil War stories and history books, will lead the walking tour of the church’s famous cemetery.
“I think it will be very educational and entertaining as well,” Buhrman said of the event.
With the cemetery rich in history, the graves featured include religious leaders, missionaries, veterans of several wars, church members and more, officials said. Some familiar names are Alexander Dobbin, Ephraim Wisler, Paxton Bigham, and Tommy McCraw.
William Paxton, the church pastor for 49 years, is also buried in the cemetery, Buhrman said.
“He is by far the longest anyone was pastor there,” said Buhrman.
On June 11, the Congregational Picnic/Chicken BBQ will be held at the church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, following the 10 a.m. worship service. The event will include a bagpipe performance, colonial music, and an appearance by George Washington.
Individuals interested in attending the events are encouraged to register their information on the church’s website at lmcpc.org or by calling the church, 717-642-5332.
Buhrman said these events were created in honor of the church’s 275th anniversary.
“I think there’s a certain appreciation for what’s been done and the church’s role in the community over that period,” Buhrman said.
The church’s extensive history began in 1748 at the same time England was fighting a war against France as part of the War of Austrian Succession, according to Buhrman.
Among Presbyterians, a dispute within the denomination arose due to “qualifications for ministers and one’s right to preach at another’s church, all in the context of what would become known as the First Great Awakening,” according to the church’s website.
As a result of the dispute, members left Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church to “build their own log church about three miles to the south,” which was the original Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, according to the website.
The rift among Presbyterians was repaired in 1758. Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church moved to a new location about two miles along “Great Road,” which is now referred to as Fairfield Road, according to the website.
“On this more accessible spot they built a substantial stone structure – church members brought stones from their farms by wagon – and the church began worshiping at its current location in 1790,” the website reads.
Since that time, Buhrman said the stone church has seen many renovations and additions including the largest project in 1891 that adapted the sanctuary’s interior with a drop ceiling, beams, and church pews.
“That was when the interior of the church took its current appearance,” Buhrman said.
Other renovations entailed the 1995 addition of a Christian educational building and fellowship hall as well as the 2015 addition of what they call the “narthex” gathering space, nursery, classrooms, and relocated bathrooms, according to Buhrman.
In recent years, Englund-Krieger said the church has learned to adapt, especially during the pandemic with livestreaming.
“The church was eager to get together again after COVID,” Englund-Krieger said. “There was a real desire to stay together. We really learned how important those personal relationships are.”
There has been “a lot of pressure” against churches in general, with a decline in Christianity and other religions, particularly in younger populations, according to Englund-Krieger.
Englund-Krieger said the goal is to show what the church has “is very vital” and the “need to cherish it.”
One important piece coming out of the 275th anniversary “is the responsibility for the future,” Englund-Krieger said.
“We have received such a great gift from the generations that have gone before us. That includes the responsibility to pass it onto the next generation,” Englund-Krieger said.
