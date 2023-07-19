A teenager in Aspers is restoring the front of his family’s 1760’s log cabin.
Conner McNew, 16, has a passion for history, and wants to preserve the house’s legacy. Conner McNew and his family moved into the house in 2005.
“I’ve grown up in this house since I was born,” he said. “I feel some sort of attachment to it. I’m interested in history, and preserving history for future generations to see. History is important, and you have to preserve it to the best of your ability.”
McNew had previously remodeled his bedroom, sparking the interest in remodeling the front of the house.
“This year Conner asked if he could remodel his room,” said Jason McNew, Conner’s father. “He ended up doing an unbelievable job. He hand sanded all the floors till they were bare and he caulked everything. If I paid a contractor to do that it would have been $10,000. When he starts something, he keeps going until it’s done.”
Conner is about 25% done with the project, Jason said. He is currently breaking down the front of the house to see how to move forward with renovations.
“All these houses are completely unique,” Conner said. “You have to break it down and see what you’re looking at first before touching anything.”
There’s a lot of cleaning of older materials that needs done before moving forward, Conner said.
“The front, there’s this asbestos impregnated siding, they probably put that on in the ‘50s,” he said. “You take that off, and then wood siding, and the traditional logs and then you examine that. If there’s a rat nest or bird’s nest, you have to clean that off.”
The house was once owned by David Wills, who prompted Abraham Lincoln to give the Gettysburg Address, said Genevieve Fritz, Conner’s mother.
“David Wills had invited Abraham Lincoln to Gettysburg,” Fritz said. “This house is a little slice of history. There’s not many houses that could even say that they were associated, somehow or someway, with Abraham Lincoln and the Gettysburg Address.”
Conner’s brother, Logan McNew, also is helping with the construction of the front of the house.
“I helped remove the siding,” Logan said. “I removed a wall that was blocking off the staircase that someone else put it in.”
Jason believes there’s only two other buildings in town that are older than his property.
Conner finds working on the house and uncovering the history within to be very rewarding.
“I can’t stress how interesting these projects are overall,” he said. “You stand there looking at the results, it’s so satisfying.”
Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.
