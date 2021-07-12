OPEN — Gettysburg Community Theatre, now in its 13th season in the heart of the borough, is holding auditions on July 18-19, for singers of all ages and abilities for a production of “All Together Now!”
Submitted Photo
Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) is searching for singers as it readies to stage a Broadway musical revue, “All Together Now!
Open auditions for singers of all ages and abilities for “All Together Now!” will be held July 18 or 19, 6 p.m. for children, and 7 p.m. for adults, said GCT Founding Executive and Artistic Director Chad-Alan Carr.
