A new multipurpose municipal complex is in the works in Butler Township.
For the past two years officials have talked about a new township facility at 364 Arendtsville Road, Biglerville, the location of the township’s maintenance shed, according to Butler Township Supervisor Chair Ed Wilkinson.
Because of its “derelict conditions,” the maintenance building will be demolished since it is likely no longer “insurable due to the age and structural instability,” officials said.
“Right now, the building where the equipment is at doesn’t have heat and barely has a concrete floor,” Wilkinson said. “It was built in the 1940s or 1950s, I believe.”
The township will receive funding from the state for the project, according to a release.
The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office of the Budget awarded Butler Township a $1 million grant from its Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) in November.
State Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193, and Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, provided letters of support for the funding request.
“A huge thank you goes out to Rep. Torren Ecker,” Wilkinson said. “Rep. Ecker was an early supporter of our project and worked hard to get this funding secured. A township facility that houses all municipal functions will have a huge impact on safety, security, financial efficiency, and improved service and convenience for local residents.”
Wilkinson said the grant is “a one-to-one match,” covering a portion of the whole project, which is estimated to cost a total of $2.4 million.
“The new township facility will be a centralized location that will meet the growing demands of the community,” Ecker said. “I was happy to advocate for the township’s application for these funds.”
The proposed building, estimated at 8,400 square feet, “will include a reception area, delineated offices and workspace, a meeting room with ample space for social distancing, and a maintenance area and garage,” the release reads.
The space also will have the ability “to serve an emergency operations center, if the need arises, and it will also provide the benefit of a polling location.”
For office and meeting space, the township currently rents rooms at 2379 Table Rock Road, Biglerville. The current meeting space area only holds about 12 people, Wilkinson said.
Township supervisors approved moving forward with the project a little over a year ago with estimated completion set for 2024, according to Wilkinson.
The project is before the planning commission this month, and then goes in front of supervisors in March, Wilkinson said.
“Hopefully, we can have our permits shortly after that to start work this summer,” Wilkinson said.
