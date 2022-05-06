Peering closely at animal pelts, leaves, and freshly caught frogs, local students tested their environmental knowledge Thursday as a tradition returned to the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.
Students from Littlestown and Gettysburg high schools competed in the annual Envirothon hosted by the Adams County Conservation District.
They took exams on wildlife, aquatics, forestry, soils and managing waste.
For example, at the wildlife testing station, students were asked to identify species based on pelts, a skull and other clues.
Students also inspected a newly-dug pit to determine the soil types of its layers, conservation district Watershed Specialist Joe Hallinan said.
The testing categories included issues that schools must cover to meet state standards for science and ecology, according to a release issued by Hallinan.
One of two teams from Littlestown came out on top. “Team Too” earned 292 points and the chance to compete May 25 at the statewide Envirothon at Mifflinburg, according to Hallinan. Gettysburg’s “Ruffled Grouse” team was second with 268 points. Littlestown’s “Team #1” was close behind with 261 points.
Littlestown’s winning team members also earned one year’s rights to a traveling trophy as well as Peterson First Guide publications for themselves and their teachers. The guides can be used to identify species of plants and animals in the field.
More teams have competed in past years, but schools are still navigating a “post-COVID” transition, Hallinan said.
Middle-schoolers are set to compete Wednesday, also at the Ag Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Teacher Jesse Brant brought the teams from Littlestown, where he who offers classes in wildlife and natural resources. The Littlestown contingent included FFA members, he said.
Teacher Steve Glassmann brought a team from Gettysburg Area High School’s Environmental Science Club, which has “grown exponentially” this year to more than 30 members, he said. Glassmann teaches an environmental science class for which students receive credits from the high school and Harrisburg Area Community College, he said.
Administering the exams were representatives of the conservation district, Adams County Office of Planning and Development, U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania Game Commission, and Gettysburg College’s Advancing Science program.
The Adams County commissioners were to present awards to winners.
Local Envirothon sponsors included Adams Electric Cooperative, Arentz Hay and Grain, C.S. Davidson, Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis Club, Gettysburg Municipal Authority, and Land and Sea Services. Sponsors funded prizes and are to cover the state Envirothon registration fee for the winning county team, according to the release.
