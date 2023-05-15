A sizeable crowd attended the Upper Adams School District’ held its annual ESL (English as a Second Language) Family Outreach event Friday at Oakside Community Park, just outside Biglerville.
The annual gathering featured various activities in the past, such as an Easter egg hunt last year, said middle and elementary ESL teacher Lisa Kuhns, but the highlight this year was children and adults squaring off on the soccer field.
The event helps “to build the relationship between the district, the teachers, and the Hispanic community” and offers families an opportunity to gain information, Kuhns said.
Food was a focus, too. The district provided hot dogs, hamburgers, and other items while families brought side dishes on a potluck basis.
A computer was the grand prize in a drawing. Student work from throughout the school year was on display. Face-painting was available.
The event “brings families together” and helps make sure they feel included in the Upper Adams community, said Biglerville High School senior Amahirani Zavala. High school and middle school students volunteered to assist.
The event, which began about 15 years ago, is designed to strengthen “the connection between the district and the ESL population,” said Upper Adams School District Director of Student Services Brad Showers.
ESL includes about 20 percent of the district’s students, he said.
Guadalupe Monzo, who was present with Gonzalo Ramirez and their first-grader Stefania Ramirez, said there was no similar event when she was in high school.
“It’s really important” to bring people together and show that “the community includes everyone,” she said.
It’s also “nice to get to know the ESL teachers,” Monzo said.
Both parents agreed the ESL program is doing a great job.
