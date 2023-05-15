A sizeable crowd attended the Upper Adams School District’ held its annual ESL (English as a Second Language) Family Outreach event Friday at Oakside Community Park, just outside Biglerville.

The annual gathering featured various activities in the past, such as an Easter egg hunt last year, said middle and elementary ESL teacher Lisa Kuhns, but the highlight this year was children and adults squaring off on the soccer field.

 

