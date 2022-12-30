The Gettysburg Area Middle School (GAMS) kicked off fundraising efforts for its first-ever Mini-THON earlier this month.
Following the success of the high school’s Mini-THON and personal interest at the middle school level, school officials saw the importance of what it stood for and accomplished, said GAMS Mini-THON advisor and teacher Dana Hassinger.
Money raised by GAMS Mini-THON will assist with “Four Diamonds’ research to better prevent, diagnose, treat and cure childhood cancer,” according to the GAMS donation webpage.
“Mini-THONs are modeled after the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon,” known as THON, according to the Four Diamonds nonprofit organization’s website.
“We believed it would be a great opportunity for GAMS middle school students to get involved and make a difference,” Hassinger said. “Mini-THON provides opportunities for all students to be involved on some level, and we thought that was another significant benefit.”
Hassinger noted how it is “a great cause” for all students to get involved in and support.
“Students in our district have friends who have been affected by cancer and were supported by Four Diamonds,” Hassinger said. “Every student is able to participate in some fashion whether it be joining the club, attending after school meetings, participating in DonorDrive, or by simply joining us for the many events we have planned.”
There are 16,000 U.S. children diagnosed with cancer every year, which is “one child every 33 minutes,” the webpage reads.
For the first year, GAMS has a goal to raise $10,000 for Mini-THON. In just two weeks, GAMS raised $4,216 through a social event held and the DonorDrive, including $450 they “won on two consecutive days during the DonorDrive Push Week,” Hassinger said.
“However, with the enthusiasm and effort from the kids, we are hoping to exceed our goal,” Hassinger added. “They are off to a great start.”
GAMS held an assembly earlier this month for students to learn more about Mini-THON.
Tina Shearer, associate director of Mini-THON with Four Diamonds, spoke of the impact and meaning behind the endeavor.
After Shearer’s remarks, the kick-off assembly introduced students to the GAMS DonorDrive, gave information on a fundraising social event, and ended with “Minute to Win It Games,” as well as an enthusiastic “For the Kids” chant, led by Mini-THON club members, according to Hassinger.
A student-led club, Mini-THON meets every Wednesday during club days and after school with members deciding on and organizing “future activities and events throughout the year to raise money for the main Mini-THON event and Four Diamonds,” Hassinger said.
“The kids are truly the driving force behind Mini-THON and how it works,” Hassinger said.
Hassinger and Sherri Yingling, advisors for GAMS Mini-THON, thanked many staff members for their assistance with the kick-off assembly and fundraising social event.
“We could not have done this without their help,” Hassinger said.
While this is separate from the high school’s Mini-THON, Hassinger said she hopes “the two schools can work together on some fundraising events” in the future.
“We strongly believe the more community involvement we have the more successful we will be,” Hassinger said.
Individuals can support the fundraising efforts by donating to a middle school student’s DonorDrive page, providing an in-kind donation for the end of the year event, spreading the word with family and friends, and following GAMS Mini-THON’s Instagram page at “gamsminithon,” according to Hassinger.
The GAMS Mini-THON main event is set for April 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the middle school, 37 Lefever St., Gettysburg. For those interested in contributing, please visit: https://gasd-pa.org/GAMSMiniThon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.