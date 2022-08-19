Cumberland Township Police were summoned to the 1700 block of Mummasburg Road Friday about 4:20 p.m. for a hit-and-run crash.
A witness told police a newer burgundy or maroon in color Chevy Silverado was traveling east on Mummasburg Road when it mowed down a mailbox, according to Cumberland Township Police.
“The witness explained that a female with shorter brown hair and approximately 40 years old was driving the truck,” police said.
After striking the mailbox “the truck fled the area at a high rate of speed,” according to police.
Police said they observed damage to the person’s mailbox and post.
“The Silverado should have damage on the passenger side of the truck bed. The right rear taillight should also be broken,” said Cumberland Township Police.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Cumberland Township Police at 717-334-8101. Callers may remain anonymous, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.