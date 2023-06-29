Ever wondered what was going through Abraham Lincoln’s mind as he wrote the Gettysburg Address?
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 2:59 am
Ever wondered what was going through Abraham Lincoln’s mind as he wrote the Gettysburg Address?
The play “The Night Before Gettysburg” might answer that question.
Written and performed by Chuck Johnson of Perham, Minnesota, the half-hour production will take place at the Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station, 35 Carlisle St., June 30 to July 3, with each performance beginning at 7 p.m.
The play focuses on Lincoln putting the finishing touches on the Gettysburg Address while staying at the David Wills House the night before he gave the now-famous speech.
“It’s a short but very emotional, one-actor play,” said Carl Whitehill, vice president of Destination Gettysburg. “It’s something that we haven’t seen before. It’s a unique perspective. This play is about what Lincoln was thinking at the time he was editing it, and what he should say the next day.”
This will be the second year the play has run in Gettysburg, and is free to the public.
Destination Gettysburg learned of the play in October 2021, and thought it would be successful in this area.
“We saw a newspaper article about him winning an award for the play, and we thought it would be fitting if he would come out before,” Whitehill said. “We’re happy to have him back for a second year.”
Johnson is excited to perform in Gettysburg for a second time.
“It was a deep and humbling honor to represent Abraham Lincoln last year, and even more so this summer as Gettysburg commemorates the 160th anniversary,” Johnson said. “‘The Night Before Gettysburg’ helps audiences understand who Lincoln was and the burdens he carried to Gettysburg that November.”
The play will be something for tourists to experience after seeing the reenactments, Whitehill said.
“I think this is a great event for the people who are here for the 160th to see it,” he said.” While it’s not yet the anniversary of the Gettysburg address, it’s going to be something good for people to experience. There’s a lot going on for the 160th, and we feel this is going to be a big part of it.”
People think of Gettysburg’s Civil War history in two part, Whitehill said.
“The battle is one thing, but Lincoln speaking here really put Gettysburg on the map,” he said. “Lincoln shows Gettysburg as a place to unify the country.”
The play will be something fun for people to do in the evening after watching the re-enactment, Whitehill said.
“It’s a really entertaining performance,” he said.
Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.
