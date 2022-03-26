The Reading Township Board of Supervisors is seeking informal public input on proposed revisions to sign regulations.
Potential changes include removing permit requirements for no-trespassing and no-hunting signs of up to one square foot in size, clarifying definitions, and ensuring compliance with federal rulings that prevent limits on content of non-commercial and political signs, township attorney Susan Smith said.
Supervisor Wes Thomason expressed concern about dilapidated signs that look like “a junkyard dog that hasn’t been fed,” but Smith said standards must be “objective” rather than based on “aesthetics.”
Caution is needed because such ordinances can be too “restrictive,” Supervisor Chair Kevin Holtzinger warned.
The proposed changes are posted on the township website, www.adamscounty.us/Munic/ReadingTownship, under “Top Clicks.”
The public should communicate directly with the supervisors rather than merely posting comments on social media, Supervisor Wes Thomason said. Comments can be emailed to the supervisors in care of township Secretary-Treasurer Kimberly Beard at kbeard@readingtownship.net.
The township planning commission reviewed the draft and had no substantive concerns, commission member Gerald Shank said.
A formal public hearing will be held, as required, before final adoption of the changes, officials said.
In other business:
• Applicants for a full-time laborer and equipment operator position are sorely needed because the Public Works Department is down to one person. The supervisors agreed to offer $20 per hour plus benefits. Information is on the township website under “Top Clicks.”
• The supervisors approved seeking bids for culvert work needed prior to planned reconstruction of Church Road, including widening by a few feet. The work was to be done in-house, but officials said a staff shortage requires the township to hire a company instead. Last month, the supervisors awarded a $642,000 contract to EK Services for the work on Church between Irishtown and Germany roads. Also approved Tuesday was a request for bids for routine tarring and chipping of various roads.
• The developer must replace some sidewalks and driveway aprons on approximately three lots in the Chesterfield development due to concerns about their construction, the supervisors determined unanimously.
• To clear up uncertainties among homeowners about how drainage requirements impact plans for sheds, swimming pools, and other improvements, the supervisors authorized the scheduling of a meeting involving representatives of the Hampton Heights Homeowners Association, Adams County Conservation District, and the township.
• The township will conduct a Spring Clean Up April 23, when residents who obtain permits in advance can bring certain large non-equipment items to the township building at 50 Church Road for disposal. An informational flyer is posted on the website.
• After a brief public hearing, the supervisors were unanimous in approving changes in ordinances to clear up which officials will be responsible for enforcing various rules regarding permits, building codes, and the like and to specify the procedures involved.
