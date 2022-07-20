Numerous allegations that a man urinated and scattered rubbish in Lincoln Square reveal limitations faced by police, Gettysburg Chief Robert Glenny said.
Stephen Clapsaddle, 77, has been charged repeatedly, according to court records, some of which identify him as being of “no fixed address.”
“We’ve looked into getting him some help,” and are continuing to consult with social service agencies, Glenny said Monday.
“We’ve tried everything we can think of,” he said.
The situation does not appear to meet legal requirements for court-mandated mental health care, Glenny said.
Most of the charges have been at the summary level, similar to a traffic ticket, but misdemeanor charges have been filed as well.
Prison does not seem the appropriate solution for an older man, Glenny said. But he said he hopes the misdemeanor case will result in some court-approved solution, perhaps through the probation process.
Borough Officer Kevin McDonald filed one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct and scattering rubbish after being dispatched to the square’s southwest quadrant July 5 at 9:42 p.m., according to his affidavit of probable cause.
The person who called authorities claimed to have seen Clapsaddle “standing in the ‘stage area’ urinating,” according to the affidavit.
McDonald and another officer “observed the puddle of liquid pointed out to us by the witness. It appeared that Mr. Clapsaddle attempted to conceal the puddle by pouring and spreading body powder on the puddle and in the area,” according to the affidavit.
Clapsaddle “had the body powder spilled all over the front of his clothes and in his right front pocket a plastic bottle of ‘Gold Bond’ body powder was located,” McDonald wrote in the affidavit.
McDonald “also observed numerous scattered rubbish and trash items, as well as discarded food items along the ground and also in the ‘island’ where there are are plants and trees,” according to the affidavit.
On the ground in front of a public bench there were allegedly “discarded bandages that were stained and filled with blood and other bodily fluids,” which were allegedly “removed by Mr. Clapsaddle” after he received “medical care due to infection of his lower legs,” according to the affidavit.
Clapsaddle had already received a citation that day charging him with scattering rubbish, and police had given him “several prior warnings” after receiving “numerous complaints over the last several weeks regarding Mr. Clapsaddle,” according to the affidavit.
On the misdemeanor charges, Clapsaddle was released on unsecured bail of $1,000, according to a magisterial docket.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled today, Wednesday, according to the docket.
A summary charge of disorderly conduct June 21 resulted in a fine and costs totaling $314.25. Clapsaddle was “urinating in public in Lincoln Square in front of approximately 30 people,” according to the citation.
A summary charge of scattering rubbish July 5 resulted in a fine and costs totaling $314.25. Rubbish was on a sidewalk, according to the citation.
A summary charge of scattering rubbish July 7, resulted in a fine and costs totaling $314.25. “Household garbage and personal belongings” were on a sidewalk, according to the citation.
A summary charge of scattering rubbish July 10 resulted in a fine and costs totaling $314.25. Blankets, waste paper, cigar butts and ashes, and food items were on a sidewalk, according to the citation.
All the citations identified the scene as the square’s southwest quadrant.
By state law, scattering rubbish can include causing “any dangerous or detrimental substance to be deposited” on a street.
Conviction on a summary offense can result in a maximum fine of $300, an order to pick up litter for up to 30 hours, or up to 90 days imprisonment.
A second offense can trigger a misdemeanor charge, which includes maximum penalties of $1,000 and 100 hours and “the person also may be sentenced to imprisonment.”
State law defines disorderly conduct in part as creating “a hazardous or physically offensive condition.”
