Gettysburg Public Works Department employees are shown building a parklet in the southwest quadrant of Lincoln Square in May 2021, mid pandemic. Stephen Clapsaddle has recently repeatedly been charged with befouling that quadrant of the square, according to police. (Gettysburg Times, File)

Numerous allegations that a man urinated and scattered rubbish in Lincoln Square reveal limitations faced by police, Gettysburg Chief Robert Glenny said.

Stephen Clapsaddle, 77, has been charged repeatedly, according to court records, some of which identify him as being of “no fixed address.”

