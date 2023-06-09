Straban Township supervisors approved an amendment to one land use plan, reduced financial security on others, and granted an extension to yet another at the Monday meeting.

Supervisors voted 3-0 to accept a change in the plans for Foursquare Swift Run Church, 225 New Chester Road. The plans were amended to eliminate a substantial expansion of parking in a future phase of the project. Supervisors also voted unanimously to release the entirety of the church’s financial security funds.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

