Straban Township supervisors approved an amendment to one land use plan, reduced financial security on others, and granted an extension to yet another at the Monday meeting.
Supervisors voted 3-0 to accept a change in the plans for Foursquare Swift Run Church, 225 New Chester Road. The plans were amended to eliminate a substantial expansion of parking in a future phase of the project. Supervisors also voted unanimously to release the entirety of the church’s financial security funds.
Extensions were granted for Granite Hill Solar Land Holdings until Sept.7, for a minor subdivision at 25 Pond Bank Road, and a preliminary and final subdivision plans at various locations in the development.
With the recommendation of the planning commission, supervisors voted 3-0 to reduce the financial security for the addition to Weaver’s Body Shop from $142,000 to $109,697.
Supervisor Alan Zepp noted to correspondence reminding Straban supervisors of the opening for a township representative on the White Run Regional Municipal Authority (WRRMA). The water authority covers Lake Heritage, Mt. Joy and Mt. Pleasant townships, and parts of Straban. Zepp reinforced the township’s need to find an interested resident to serve on the authority. Interested residents should contact the township office or speak with township engineer William Hill.
Straban supervisors will next meet Monday, July 3, at 7 p.m.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
