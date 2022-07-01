Someone caused over $15,000 in damage at the old Bermudian Springs Middle School, and Pennsylvania State Police want to know who vandalized the building.
Troopers were dispatched on June 27 after it was discovered someone broke into the former school building through the roof, according to an Adams County Crime Stoppers’ Facebook post.
The vandals “destroyed almost every piece of glass in the building,” multiple televisions, “and pulled all the wiring out of the ceiling for the intercom system,” according to the post.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Hartlaub from the Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg, at 717-334-8111 or the Adams County Crime Stoppers hotline at 717-334-8057.
Adams County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward, is also accepting tips at accrimestoppers.com.
Bermudian Springs School Board members discussed options for the former middle school building in June.
The project’s scope initially included a partial demolition of the old middle school building with renovations to the existing team rooms, in addition to keeping the gymnasium and auxiliary gym, officials said.
But with the bids coming back higher than anticipated, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates of Mechanicsburg redesigned the project to bring it within the district’s $3.2 million budget, according to officials.
Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates proposed completely demolishing the building and constructing a 5,000-square-foot block building to house lockers, team rooms, an official’s room, and bathrooms, officials said.
Based on the information from the first bid, officials said they budgeted approximately $1.5 million for the site work and the total demolition of the school and estimated $2.7 million for construction.
Attempts to reach Bermudian Springs Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss were unsuccessful.
