Power outages were widespread Sunday as high winds and hard rains hit Adams County.
Wires were down at numerous locations, including many where sparks or small fires were reported.
About 6:30 pm., the Met-Ed website listed 2,440 outages in Adams county.
Included were 800 customers in Cumberland Township, 796 in Gettysburg, 300 in Mount Joy Township, 242 in Franklin Township, 130 in Straban Township, 41 in Reading Township, and smaller numbers in several other areas.
About the same time, the Adams Electric Cooperative website listed outages affecting 503 customers.
Included were 153 in Hamiltonban Township, 94 in Freedom Township, 76 in Reading Township, and smaller numbers in other areas.
Authorities were dispatched to numerous areas to deal with wire-related problems, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
Some of the locations were: Mason-Dixon and Bulldog roads in Freedom Township; West Middle and Baltimore streets, and Sixth and Hanover streets in Gettysburg; Irishtown and Boyle roads in Liberty Township; West King Street and Third Avenue in East Berlin; Chambersburg and Goat Ranch roads in Franklin Township; Carlisle Pike and Municipal Road in Oxford Township; and Barlow-Greenmount and Chapel Ridge roads in Cumberland Township.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday at 4:55 p.m. for Adams and other areas in South-Central Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.