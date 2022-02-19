Carroll Valley Borough Council postponed updating its zoning ordinance following public comment Tuesday.
An overview of the proposed zoning amendment was presented by Robert Thaeler, principal planner of the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.
The proposed ordinance, while similar to the existing ordinance created in 1976, includes updates to administrative content and standard terms, Thaeler said.
“It’s an updated zoning ordinance that is intended to replace the one you have now and an attempt to modernize and get currently appropriate administrative and use standards in place, but in a way that maintains a lot for the character of the borough that we currently have,” Thaeler said.
The proposed zoning ordinance establishes districts including residential and commercial, and a community core district. The ordinance also establishes guidelines, requirements and standards for each of the zoning districts.
Amendments to update the zoning ordinance have been in the works for years through the council and the planning commission but were put on hold due to COVID-19, he said.
If adopted, the proposed zoning ordinance would replace the current one, in existence since 1976.
At public comment, information was provided regarding the proposed ordinance’s zoning layout and requests to change it.
Within the current zoning ordinance, the area of Jingle Road has been listed as a commercial zoning district, while in the new proposed ordinance it is listed as residential, according to landowner Jale Dalton.
Town Manager Dave Hazlett said there was no reason to exclude the property and considered the zoning change an “oversight.”
The council will review the requests and another public hearing will be held at the council’s next meeting March 15.
In other business, community assistance helped police investigate a felony under the “aggravated cruelty to animals” law that happened in late December, according to Carroll Valley Police Chief Richard Hileman III.
Police pursued these leads, resulting in the arrest of a 17-year-old for the offense, he said. The case will proceed to the Adams County Juvenile Court, he said.
The citizen who helped in the identification donated all of the reward money to the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Hileman said.
The council also noted:
• A blood drive will be held in the council meeting room March 24, 12-7 p.m. An appointment is recommended, and identification is required. Appointments can be made at http://717giveblood.org or by calling 1-800-771-0051.
• Fairfield Fire and EMS seafood dinner will be held March 18, 4-7 p.m. The menu includes a crab cake, a half-pound of steamed shrimp, a side, and a drink for $20. Small games of chance will also be available for additional costs. The event is BYOB. Tickets and more information can be found by calling 717-642-8842 or at the website at https://www.fairfieldfire-ems.com/.
The fire department is also actively looking for volunteers to help the station serve the community. Any assistance, from office work to fundraising, to hopping on the fire engine or assisting surrounding volunteer fire departments including Fountaindale, is greatly required.
“They do a good job for us, and they are vital to our community,” said Richard Mathews, council president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.