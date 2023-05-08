Straban supervisors accepted a road maintenance bid and bumped several agenda items to future meetings in a swift session lasting seven minutes on Monday, May 1.
Supervisor Chair Tony Sanders and Fred Kammerer voted 2-0 to accept a bid for oil and chipping treatment for parts of New Chester Road and Rentzel Road, for $64,815 from Russell Standard, formerly Hammaker East company of Fayetteville. Supervisor Alan Zepp was not present.
Sanders noted advice “from our engineer and planning commission not to adopt a phasing plan for Kourtney Meadows development due to comments (being) not fully satisfied.”
Sanders noted “there are a number of small things in list which haven’t been taken care of” at the Gettysburg Montessori Charter School development as well. Some of the issues, Sanders said, have been ongoing since December 2021. Sanders and Kammerer voted 2-0 to table both actions.
An extension was granted for the land development plan for the Granite Lake subdivision at 250 Natural Springs Road. Action will be required by Aug. 1.
Supervisors also granted an extension to a subdivision and land development plan for Crownstone Dealership, located at 3140 York Road near its intersection with Coleman Road. The extension requires action by Aug. 10.
Sanders gaveled the meeting to a close at 7:07 p.m. The supervisors meet next on June 5.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
