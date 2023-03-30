Two parents spoke out at a Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board meeting last week with concerns about alleged bullying, cyberbullying, and hate speech.
Jenine Weaver and Cristina Clark-Cuadrado, also a GASD teacher, questioned the district’s response to these issues.
Weaver sought “to address the lack of policy in the student handbook on hate speech,” while Clark-Cuadrado requested a copy of administrative regulations developed to implement Policy 249 relating to bullying and cyberbullying.
School board Policy 249 indicates the superintendent or designee will “develop administrative regulations to implement the policy,” according to Clark-Cuadrado.
Due to “procedures taken to handle a situation at the middle school,” Clark-Cuadrado said she asked for a copy of those regulations.
Clark-Cuadrado alleged GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin and middle school Principal Nancy Herb conveyed “in writing that these administrative regulations do not exist.”
“It is of great concern that the superintendent is not following current board policy, especially a policy addressing bullying and cyberbullying, which is rampant in the school district,” Clark-Cuadrado claimed at the recent board meeting.
Weaver said she believes hate speech “is running rampant” throughout the district, “specifically at the middle school.”
“This includes name-calling to LGBTQ students as well as students of color,” Weaver alleged.
A group of students of color recently alerted a teacher about an incident and sent emails to discuss with the administration about the use of racial slurs, microaggressions, and other inappropriate behavior, claimed Weaver.
The punishment for students allegedly using racial slurs “has been lunch detention,” charged Weaver, who believes “these soft punishments encourage the behavior.”
District administration have expressed “their hands are kind of tied when it comes to punishments because hate speech is not included in our handbook, meaning it is only punishable as cursing,” Weaver said.
If it becomes repetitive, Weaver said it is then considered bullying. But Weaver stressed how those words “are not just curse words.”
“They are vicious attacks towards underrepresented students. These words do more than offend,” Weaver claimed. “They cause a lifetime of trauma.”
Clark-Cuadrado also sought changes in the wording in the elementary and middle school handbooks to go beyond just defining bullying and believes it should be prohibited, akin to that of the high school’s handbook, she said.
No school board member or administrator directly addressed the concerns during the meeting.
Perrin shared an emailed response that administrators can utilize information in board policies or the student handbooks “when addressing student behaviors at their discretion.”
“I am confident that our administrators investigate any matters that are specifically brought to their attention,” Perrin wrote. “Obviously, the goal of any disciplinary process/conversation with a student is to modify/change behavior and educate the student in order for them to make better choices moving forward.”
There are “a wide array of consequences” that can be used at the administrator’s discretion “to meet the variables of a given situation,” Perrin wrote.
