Chris Blevins and Gordon “Buck” Harvey tolling Trinity UCC’s historic bell in memory of those Adams Countians who lost their lives to COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. Chris is a current Trinity confirmand and Buck is his mentor.
Trinity United Church of Christ's historical bell was heard throughout Gettysburg at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The 200-year-old church bell tolled for 3 minutes in memory of all Adams Countians lost to COVID-19 pandemic.
The congregation representatives who did the ringing are members of our 2021-22 Confirmation Journey, Christopher Blevins and his mentor, Buck Harvey.
