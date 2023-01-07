The clock is ticking down until the cameras start rolling in Adams County.
Timeline plans for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” will be worked out during the coming week, said Kris Webb, who is assisting with site locations, and is film Director Bo Brinkman’s partner.
“The production crew is coming in,” she said, noting many specific site plans and the film schedule had to wait for them to arrive.
Director of Photography Barry Strickland was in town in mid-December scouting locations and shooting background scenes during some annual events such as the Tuba Carol Fest and other traditional holiday celebrations.
“This week we will solidify with all the business owners where we will shoot, and work out days and times,” Webb said.
Filming is expected to begin Jan. 18, she said.
“Then it will be about 10 days until the end of filming,” Webb previously said.
People and businesses are asked to leave their Christmas decorations up during this time, she reminded. Hopes are enough locations in Gettysburg will stay decorated and could be shown as background in the movie.
“We want to catch it on film and show the world who we are,” said Webb.
Brinkman, of “Gettysburg” and “Gods and Generals” fame, amongst numerous other films, authored the script for “A Gettysburg Christmas,” a modern-day tale of hope, redemption and love set during Yuletide in Gettysburg.
Brinkman previously said he wanted to make a movie different from what people typically expect when Gettysburg is mentioned.
“I was looking for a different angle … for travel decisions for vacationing here. This town speaks to me,” Brinkman said. “We want people to say it looks so romantic, we want to go there.”
In the works behind the scenes for more than two years, the screenplay was written at “a kitchen table” in Gettysburg, said Brinkman.
“A Gettysburg Christmas” truly is homegrown, from concept to production with Brinkman’s guiding hand.
Because “A Gettysburg Christmas” didn’t fit the narrow mold set forth by the likes of Hallmark, Brinkman and Webb opted to go the independent route, successfully securing the necessary funding through eager investors.
With the production crew arriving this week to set the timeframe for filming, the actors will arrive next week, Webb said.
The lineup of stars for “A Gettysburg Christmas” includes Kate Vernon, Lee Majors, Kelley Jackle, Tom Vera, Jake Busey, Bruce Boxleitner, Sarah Burkett, and Sean Faris.
The premiere of “A Gettysburg Christmas” is slated to be held at the Majestic Theater.
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com.
