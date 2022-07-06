Funding alternatives for reconstruction of ponds in two developments are under review in Cumberland Township after the lone bid came in higher than expected.
Township supervisors last week tabled a proposed $236,760 contract for the projects in the Longview and Twin Lakes West developments, which are being planned in cooperation with the homeowners’ associations.
The plans, which involve upgrades to modern stormwater management techniques, are part of a larger effort by the township to comply with federal Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems mandates.
The lone bid exceeded the $123,2000 grant the township received from the Adams County Soil Conservation District, Thomas said.
Delaying action until the supervisors’ July 26 meeting will provide time to seek additional grant funding, confer with bidder C.E. Williams of Gettysburg in hope of lowering the price, and review township finances to see if more money can be used for the project, Thomas said.
In other business:
• The township has received numerous emails regarding a 112-unit apartment complex proposed at the former Gettysburg Country Club at Chambersburg Road and Country Club Lane, Thomas said. Correspondence on the topic will be presented when the matter is on the supervisors’ agenda, he said. Township planning commission members tabled the matter June 9 and said further discussion was planned during the July 14 meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the township building, 1370 Fairfield Road.
• A public hearing was scheduled on a proposal to allow more latitude in fencing required between some zoning districts. Instead of the current requirement of a six-foot wooden fence, the township planning commission recommended options including a 10-foot-deep vegetative barrier composed primarily of evergreens, Wiser said. The hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, prior to the supervisors’ meeting.
• The supervisors were unanimous in approving adjustments to boundaries that determine which fire company will respond to specific locations. The changes will facilitate a switch to a 911 dispatching system compatible with Global Positioning System signals from cellphones, Adams County Department of Emergency Services Geographic Information System Technician Bradley Kommeth said. The changes are being worked out in collaboration with fire chiefs, he said.
• Dealing with information requests under the state’s Right-to-Know law have cost the township about $3,000 in the past 2-½ months, Thomas said. Many requests come from outside Pennsylvania, and one request required review by the township’s law firm, he said. Copying fees permitted under the law do not cover the cost, especially when many requests are for electronic records only, he said. Legislative efforts to address the situation through an hourly fee for staff time have “never come to fruition” over the years, Thomas said.
• As requested by the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial, the supervisors endorsed the commission’s efforts to observe the nation’s 250th anniversary through educational and other efforts. The action cost the township nothing, Thomas said.
