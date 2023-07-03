Members of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) recently learned how municipalities can work on preservation efforts with the county’s planning office and the Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC).
LCAC was created to preserve other types of open space throughout the county, said Sarah Kipp, conservation director at the nonprofit.
More than 13,000 acres have been protected by the land conservancy “through conservation easements on private farms, forests, and other open space,” as of 2023, according to Kipp. The nonprofit was founded in 1995.
There are times when applicants from the county’s Ag Land Preservation Program can be considered through the land conservancy’s program instead due to the nonprofit’s federal funding support, officials said.
“We work together as much as we can,” said Ellen Dayhoff, manager of the rural resources division and administrator of the ag land preservation program. “We have done joint easements. We always know we can talk to each other.”
Dayhoff explained how “a conservation easement is a deed restriction on a property.”
This is the 33rd year the county has participated in the State Farmland Protection Program, according to Dayhoff.
So far, the county has 194 farms “protected from development through the purchase of conservation easements, encompassing 24,650 acres,” officials said.
About 120 acres is the average size of a preserved farm in Adams County, while $2,692 per acre is the average amount paid for an agricultural conservation easement in the application cycle for 2021-2023, officials said.
Mark Clowney, senior planner-rural development, gave more details about agricultural security areas (ASA) and how once established at the township level, it remains as such for seven years before a review process.
“It’s a tool,” Clowney said. “It protects the landowner and gives the landowner rights.”
Farmers work with their local municipalities to create ASAs, which promote the importance of farming operations, officials said.
As one of three counties in the state to establish ASAs in every township, Adams County has recorded over 107,000 acres of farmland, according to officials.
ACCOG President Terry Scholle, also a Mount Joy Township supervisor, said they have gone through their review of ASAs and several properties did not respond to letters asking if they want to remain in them.
During the seven-year review, Clowney said township officials should assume landowners will continue in the program if they don’t hear back from initial outreach.
ACCOG was created “to provide a forum by which governmental entities of Adams County may meet to discuss issues of mutual interest, and to coordinate joint activities between members on an as-needed, voluntary basis,” according to the organization’s website.
The next ACCOG meeting, which is open to the public, is set for July 27 at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services, 230 Greenamyer Lane, Gettysburg, at 8:30 a.m.
