American slavery is mostly associated with the south but thanks to careful recordkeeping, proof exists blacks were once enslaved in Adams County.
A document titled “Register of Negros and Mullatoes, 1800-1818” has sat in the Adams County Courthouse basement for more than two centuries. The Adams County Historical Society now possesses it so it can be shared with the public when the organization’s new museum opens next year.
Pennsylvania abolished slavery in 1780, shortly after America’s birth. However, those born into slavery were indentured for life and their future children were forced to serve until age 28. Registries such as those found in the courthouse were used to keep track of freedom dates.
“Clearly there were a lot of people uncomfortable with slavery at that time but it was far from a sweeping abolition,” Adams County Historical Society Executive Director Andrew Dalton said.
Each page of the registry contains four columns — name of slave, date of birth, sex, and date they were registered. Dozens of names fill the pages.
“Those birthdays began the process of them eventually gaining freedom,” Dalton said. “It sets about a process that will allow slavery to eventually fade away.”
In 1783, Adams County had at least 391 enslaved black residents, Dalton said. By 1800, the number had dropped to 111. Three decades later, just 45 remained. Pennsylvania finally abolished slavery outright in 1847, but for unknown reasons one local woman, Patience Hack, was still listed on the United States Census as a slave in 1850. She died on Nov. 4, 1858.
Adams County Prothonotary Beverly Boyd, whose office keeps such records, said sharing the documents with the historical society will make more people fully aware of the county’s history.
“I am excited for people to actually see them. Having them under lock and key isn’t sharing history,” Boyd said.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel praised the ongoing partnership between the county and the historical society. The commissioners awarded $1 million of lodging tax proceeds to the historical society in December 2020.
“Hopefully 200 years from now, folks will appreciate what we are doing now,” Phiel said.
“Register of Negros and Mullatoes, 1800-1818” will be displayed in an exhibit dedicated to the Revolutionary War at the Adams County Historical Society’s new museum, called Gettysburg Beyond the Battle. The museum is set to open in early 2023 after the completion of the new 29,000-square-foot facility, which will also include a research archive and event center.
