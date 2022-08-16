Gettysburg resident Michael Carter, who was sentenced Monday for up to 34 years, has been addicted to drugs since he was 15 years old, he said in court.
On March 18, 2021, Steven Walde, 70, of Arendtsville, was seriously injured when a pickup truck, operated by Carter, slammed into his SUV as he pumped gas at the Sheetz store, 30 Camp Letterman Drive, in Straban Township.
Walde was pronounced dead on May 4, 2021, at 1:41 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, York County Coroner Pamela Gay said at the time.
“I am going to tell you some things about myself, not because it’s important for me to do so, but because I hope it will bring you some peace to know that what happened on March 18, 2021, was not the result of my intention to hurt you or Mr. Walde or anyone,” Carter said in court via video. “It was the result of my failure to overcome my addiction to drugs, which I have been battling since I was 15 years old.”
In May, Carter, now 50, entered open guilty pleas to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence (DUI), accidents resulting in death or injury, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, DUI of a controlled substance, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, according to court officials. The plea was made without an agreement to the sentence.
After emotional impacts were shared from both sides, Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Campbell noted Carter’s criminal history, which included significant drug offenses. Carter had 21 adult arrests with 11 convictions, according to Campbell.
Campbell indicated Carter has been given multiple opportunities for local rehabilitation to address his addiction.
Carter received an aggregate sentence of 13 years and nine months to 34 years in state prison, which is consecutive to a three-year sentence for a state parole violation, Campbell said.
Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett sought 17 to 34 years of incarceration, noting Carter’s criminal history.
Sinnett said Carter had eutylone, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cocaethylene in his system around 9:30 a.m. that day based on toxicology.
While Sinnett read a victim impact statement from Walde’s widow, Guadalupe, she also spoke in court, addressing Carter, sharing her loss.
“You took everything away from me,” Guadalupe said. “I loved him. We weren’t done loving each other.”
Guadalupe said Carter killed her as well that day because he pulled out her heart.
“I don’t wish this feeling on anyone,” she said, getting emotional. “You sit there in one piece, and my husband fell apart in front of my eyes.”
Guadalupe said she couldn’t save her husband and wanted to help him so badly.
“I wanted to give his air back,” she said. “I hate you for everything you are. I can’t forgive you.”
Walde’s stepson, Christopher, also spoke during the proceeding, saying his stepfather was more of a father to him than his biological dad.
Representing Carter, Adams County Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice said this case ranks amongst the saddest she has seen in her career.
Rice mentioned the 12 Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, noting that Step 8 includes making a list of all persons harmed and making amends with them all.
Rice noted how there is no sobriety without following that step, which calls for accountability.
“And today Mr. Carter is accountable to the court and to the Walde family and to our community and he accepts this completely,” Rice said. “I simply ask that the court recognize that what happened last March 18 was a result of a life consumed by addiction, and by all the failures that come with addiction. It was not hatred or malice or violence in Mr. Carter’s heart. I ask the court to treat Mr. Carter with a mercy that recognizes this.”
Defendant speaks
Carter spoke via video conference Monday since he could not be in person due to a medical quarantine at the Adams County Prison.
While he said he wished he could be there to face the victim’s family in person, he was not able to without continuing the sentencing proceeding.
“I am here with a heavy heart. I understand what I took from you,” Carter said. “I have lost both my partner to cancer and my baby to crib death, so, although I cannot know your grief specifically, I do understand grief.”
Guadalupe retorted, “No, you don’t.”
Campbell asked her to give the defendant a chance to speak.
“And to know that I am the cause of yours is a burden I will take to my grave,” Carter said. “If there was anyway I could trade places with Mr. Walde, I swear to you that I would.”
Carter, who grew up in Baltimore, said he lost his father to a drug overdose and never met him.
As a kid, Carter said he was a good athlete and his family believed he was going to play on the Baltimore Orioles some day.
“Needless to say, I failed their expectations,” he said, adding that when his mother died from cancer he began using more frequently.
Three weeks before March 18, 2021, Carter said he smoked crack cocaine that contained fentanyl without his knowledge. He was taken to the hospital due to being unresponsive.
At the hospital, he was asked if he needed help with a drug addiction, and he told them, “No.”
“I have thought about that so much since then. What if I had said ‘yes?’ Then today could have been a very different day,” Carter said. “But I said no because I was ashamed. I just wanted to get back to my house and hide myself away.”
Carter said he never meant to hurt the Walde family and hopes they can find it in their hearts to forgive him in the future.
“I hope it brings you some measure of peace to know that I grieve with you, and I would give my life if it could bring back Mr. Walde,” Carter said. “To my family, my daughter, my grandmother, my cousins, my friends, I say, I’m sorry to have disappointed you so deeply. To the court I say, I accept full responsibility.”
Tonya Mincey, who worked at South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) for 20 years and now at the Adams County Housing Authority, said she was there to speak to Carter’s character.
Mincey said Carter suffered generationally with being low-income and falling into addiction. She added if there were more resources, he might have had a better chance to fight his addiction. She has known Carter to be a caring and giving individual, she said.
Carter called Mincey from jail and cried just knowing he injured Walde before he passed away.
Guadalupe again spoke out, charging Carter killed her husband.
Background
On March 18, 2021, Carter “accelerated across the parking lot” before the pickup he was driving hit a fuel pump and the side of the SUV, police said at the time.
Walde “was standing between his vehicle and another set of gas pump(s)” and “became entrapped” for about 40 minutes until extricated by firefighters and emergency medical personnel, police said when the incident occurred.
Emergency officials at the time said Walde was medicated intravenously to keep him calm and was transported to WellSpan York Trauma Center with blunt force injuries.
Walde underwent surgeries including a foot amputation, suffered 10 broken ribs and a lung injury, and was in a medically induced coma, Guadalupe previously said.
Guadalupe was “in the passenger seat and suffered moderate injury,” according to police. She was transported to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital with blunt force injuries, according to an emergency official.
Carter also was accused of fleeing on foot from the scene of the crash about 9:20 a.m. and was arrested less than two hours later on Pa. Route 116, according to police.
