New Oxford Middle School students described school spirit as more than showing pride in their district.
“It means showing up, giving your best, and making a positive impact on others,” said Emma Campbell, an eighth grader who serves as secretary of the student council.
About 600 students, staff, and community members rallied behind one of their own, eighth-grade science teacher Taylor Balderas, on Friday. Balderas was also surprised by her family, including her two daughters Parker and Hadlee.
Students called Friday, Jan. 6, a “Blue Out for Balderas,” with people in the crowd revealing their specially designed blue T-shirts in honor of the teacher who was diagnosed with cancer this past fall.
The New Oxford Middle School student council learned blue is the color representing colorectal cancer awareness and wanted to show their support.
“Mrs. Balderas, we know you are in the fight of your life right now, but you have not let your battle take your spirits,” Campbell said. “You inspire your students every day.”
Balderas, who was overwhelmed with emotions, said she knew something was up before the pep rally began.
On Sept. 8, 2022, Balderas found out she has stage 3 colorectal cancer. Her second daughter, Hadlee was only 3 months old at the time. She has undergone chemotherapy treatment since September and will undergo radiation and surgery, she said.
“It’s very helpful to know how many people are behind me and supporting me,” said Balderas, an Arendtsville resident who is in her seventh year of teaching.
The student council wanted to find a way to give back to Balderas. They designed and sold about 330 T-shirts in honor of Balderas, according to Stephanie Myers, student council advisor and eighth-grade language arts teacher.
Along with the T-shirts, a $500 donation, and other council funds, the student council raised $1,500 for Balderas’ family and presented it at the pep rally.
“You have made a difference in the lives of your students,” Campbell said. “Your light shines brightly around our school. We want to reflect that light back to you today.”
New Oxford Middle School Principal Matt Muller said the idea to give back to Balderas came from the students, so they decided to show support during the school’s winter pep rally.
“No one fights alone as a Colonial,” Muller said, referencing Conewago Valley School District’s mascot.
During the pep rally, a video was displayed with students and staff showing their support and encouragement for Balderas.
Many told Balderas that she’s “got this!” Others thanked her for making class “so much fun and enjoyable.”
“She is one of the reasons I enjoy going to school every day,” another student shared in a message.
At the end of the video, the audience roared with applause before displaying their blue shirts.
The American Center Society (ACS) website, cancer.org, indicates “colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States,” excluding skin cancers.
The ACS notes the number of U.S. colorectal cancer cases in 2022 were approximately “106,180 new cases of colon cancer” and “44,850 new cases of rectal cancer,” the website reads.
Balderas recalled her doctor saying they never had to explain such a diagnosis to someone as young as her. She is 30 years old.
Balderas has no family history of colorectal cancer, she said.
ACS has recommended “people at average risk for colorectal cancer” start screenings at age 45 due to studies showing “rates of colorectal cancer among people younger than 50 are on the rise,” the website reads.
“I know it is happening with younger people,” Balderas said.
