Mandatory water conservation measures took effect Saturday in Littlestown due to drought conditions, according to a post on the Littlestown Police Department Facebook page.

Included are bans on watering lawns and gardens; using water to wash sidewalks driveways, or siding; filling pools or hot tubs; and washing of vehicles except at a car wash that recycles water.

 

