Mandatory water conservation measures took effect Saturday in Littlestown due to drought conditions, according to a post on the Littlestown Police Department Facebook page.
Included are bans on watering lawns and gardens; using water to wash sidewalks driveways, or siding; filling pools or hot tubs; and washing of vehicles except at a car wash that recycles water.
Violators can be cited and can face penalties, including fines and termination of water service, said Borough Manager and Police Chief Charles Kellar, who posted the information.
“Due to the continued shortage of rain in our area, lowered stream flows and ground water levels are expected to continue to impact our community water system,” according to the post.
“While water conservation is always encouraged, it is currently a necessity to protect our vital community asset,” according to the post.
Flow was down from two of the borough’s 14 wells on Friday, and output from a third decreased Saturday, Kellar said Monday.
“It’s very concerning, but it isn’t critical yet,” he said.
The bans will remain in effect “until we get the water-table straightened up, which is unfortunately going to require a significant amount of rain,” Kellar said.
Water utilities throughout the region have been asking customers to reduce usage since the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced a statewide drought watch in June.
Kellar’s post offered additional ways to reduce non-essential water use, including reducing use of dishwashers and washing machines, not letting the faucet run while brushing teeth or shaving, taking shorter showers, and checking for and repairing household leaks.
The post also advises setting lawnmower blades 2 to 3 inches high because longer grass shades soil, improving moisture retention.
