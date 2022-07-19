The Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC) recorded its busiest year in the nonprofit’s history in 2021, according to Elida Murray, the organization’s executive director.
ACCAC supports children enduring the trauma of physical and sexual abuse, from the initial report through the healing process. The center has served more than 2,100 child abuse victims and families since its inception in 2006, in addition to over 13,000 community members who participated in outreach and child abuse prevention efforts, Murray said.
In 2021, the agency saw 201 children, along with 198 non-offending caregivers and 237 siblings/child family members, according to Murray.
The ACCAC also recorded 199 forensic interviews, 1,143 units of advocacy services, medical exams/consults for 57 children, mental health assessments for 78 children who received a combined 703 therapy sessions, referrals for 24 children to the Adams County Victim Witness Program, and 165 referrals to other community service organizations, Murray said.
“It was more forensic interviews than we have ever done, which means more child advocacy than we have ever done,” Murray said.
The ACCAC provided in-school child abuse prevention education for kindergarten through fifth grade to 638 students in 2018, in comparison to 2,877 students in 2021, said Murray.
Additionally, the agency saw an increase in physical abuse in 2021, which recorded 49 percent of cases she said. Just 8 percent of the ACCAC’s cases involved physical abuse in 2015, Murray said.
The center also saw 33 percent of children reporting multiple types of victimization, including sexual abuse, physical abuse, severe neglect, witnessing domestic violence, and parental drug use, said Murray.
Murray said 30 to 40 percent of the ACCAC’s cases have an internet component, whether it is through sexual text messages or social media.
“The internet and social media have made it so easy for perpetrators and predators to have access to kids,” Murray said. “COVID didn’t help because kids had a lot of time on their devices.”
While children were already seeing the impact virtually, Murray said she believes the COVID-19 pandemic added more opportunity for predators to reach victims.
The ACCAC created an Inner Circle Girls Group, which is an educational and art-making group focused on educating middle school and high school girls on trauma, resiliency, and coping skills, Murray said, noting it initially started as just a high school group but expanded to add a middle school group last year.
This fall, Murray said they hope to collaborate with guidance counselors to offer this group on site at the schools.
In the future, Murray hopes to offer more support groups to the community.
“Sometimes you need resources and education to work through some stuff. I think there’s a way we can offer that. Not everyone is ready to do therapy. Sometimes, we need just general support,” Murray said.
As part of the agency’s prevention education efforts, Murray said her team plans to launch a YouTube channel, so the general public can view training regarding child abuse, learn about internet safety, and more.
Also, some new faces joined ACCAC, including Karina Padilla, child and family advocate, Andrew Adcock, community outreach and education coordinator, and Kim Summers, forensic interviewer.
Padilla, a bilingual advocate, was brought in through a grant from the National Children’s Alliance, according to Murray.
The ACCAC will hold its first annual golf tournament called “Chip in for Kids” on Sept. 29, at The Links at Gettysburg, 601 Mason Dixon Road, Gettysburg.
The deadline to participate is Sept. 15. Proceeds will go to the ACCAC. More information about the event is available on the agency’s website at kidsagaincac.org.
