A Biglerville High School wrestler died after a Friday afternoon crash.
Ethan Slaybaugh died Saturday, according to a letter distributed Sunday by the Upper Adams School District. He would have begun his senior year this fall.
The 2:50 p.m. crash occurred on Old Carlisle Road near Heidlersburg Road (Pa. Route 234) about a mile east of Biglerville, according to state police.
A Life Lion helicopter flew the 17-year-old Aspers resident to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, according to police. He died at Hershey, according to a hospital spokesperson.
He was driving north in a 2005 GMC Envoy SUV when it swerved across the southbound lane, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to police.
The school district “will provide small group and individual counseling support to those students who need it. Throughout the week, we will continue to offer supportive services to our students, staff, and families as needed,” according to the letter.
The district reached out to members of the local clergy, who will be available along with the district’s counselors and school psychologist, Upper Adams Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
Additional school psychologists will be provided through the crisis response team of the Lincoln Intermediate Unit, which serves several area districts, Doll said.
The letter also provides web addresses and phone numbers for resources to “parents and guardians to help children cope with a death.” The letter was posted in English and Spanish on the district website, www.upperadams.org.
“He was a great student. Students really enjoyed his friendship and companionship. I know a number of our students will be hurting in the days to come,” Doll said.
“Ethan touched many fellow students, staff members, teachers, and administrators. He will be missed by all who knew him. Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student,” the letter read.
“This young man has been a part of our Biglerville wrestling family since youth. He has forever made a mark on Biglerville wrestling. Ethan holds a very special place in our hearts and has managed to touch the lives of so many. He will be forever missed and always loved by our Canner Nation community,” read a Sunday afternoon post on the Biglerville Wrestling Facebook page.
An online effort to raise funds for medical and funeral expenses had raised $21,501 from 205 donors as of 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The “Ethan Slaybaugh medical & funeral” page was at gofund.me/5ae8ac62.
“Words can’t express the sadness this community is feeing over the loss of Ethan. He was taken to soon! Let us help ease some of the burden from the medical bills and services his family will endure! He was a great kiddo in our community and with the help of our community, we need to support them. We will miss you Ethan,” read the GoFundMe page.
As a three-year starting wrestler for Biglerville, Slaybaugh recorded 54 wins and 26 pins during his varsity career. As a freshman he placed sixth at 113 pounds in the District 3 Class 2A Championships. He competed at 152 pounds last season, qualifying for the district tournament.
The Biglerville, Bendersville, and Heidlersburg fire companies were on the scene of the crash along with Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to police.
Authorities remained on the scene in Butler Township until 4:04 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
