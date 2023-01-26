Cumberland Township Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed an altercation that resulted in a woman being injured and a man arrested in the 2600 block of Emmitsburg Road about 4:26 a.m. Thursday to contact them.
Cumberland Police were dispatched to a residence in the area of the 2600 block of Emmitsburg Road just before 4:30 a.m. for a robbery and burglary that was related to domestic violence, according to a release issued by Cumberland Township Police PFC Joshua Rosenberger.
Upon arrival at the location, a woman told police Jonathan Russo, a 34-year-old from Jacksonville, Fla., entered the residence while she “was sleeping and began assaulting her without provocation,” according to the release.
“Russo illegally entered the residence without permission and after being told previously to stay away from the victim,” police alleged in the release.
Russo is alleged to have hit the woman “repeatedly in the face, stuffed a sock in her mouth and choked her,” according to police.
The woman told police she was struck approximately 20 times in the face, the release reads. She was able to “flee with her 11-month-old baby to a neighbor’s home and called 911,” said police.
Russo then allegedly fled the residence after forcibly stealing the woman’s cell phone, according to police.
Due to the severity of the woman’s injuries emergency medical services was dispatched, and Cumberland Township Police requested assistance from Pennsylvania State Police who located Russo on US Route 15 North and took him into custody, according to the release.
Russo was allegedly found in possession of the victims stolen cellphone, said police.
“Russo was transported to Adams County Prison. Arresting officer Lane Hartley filed charges for Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Simple Assault, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property and Harassment,” the release reads.
Cumberland Township Police are requesting anyone who witnessed this incident to contact the investigating officer, Lane Hartley, at 717-334-8101, according to the release. Police are also asking residents living in the area to check their home surveillance videos during the time of this incident and contact police if there are positive results.
