Cumberland Township Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed an altercation that resulted in a woman being injured and a man arrested in the 2600 block of Emmitsburg Road about 4:26 a.m. Thursday to contact them.

Cumberland Police were dispatched to a residence in the area of the 2600 block of Emmitsburg Road just before 4:30 a.m. for a robbery and burglary that was related to domestic violence, according to a release issued by Cumberland Township Police PFC Joshua Rosenberger.

