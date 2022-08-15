Gettysburg Montessori Charter School (GMCS) students were able to explore “Under the Sea” this summer through hands-on learning and fun, school officials said.
From bubbles and balloons to music, students had fun diving into underwater themes of “Under the Sea” and “Sharks” during summer school, which occurred the weeks of July 18 and 29.
GMCS is a free public charter school that is open to students from any school district throughout Pennsylvania, according to the school’s website.
“Our charter school allows Montessori education to blend with traditional elements. Montessori emphasizes the development of the whole child: cognitive, social, and emotional, while the charter aspect requires state testing for peer monitoring and learning measurements,” the website reads.
This summer, new kindergarten students became acclimated to GMCS, learning about school expectations, how to walk in the hallways, and lunchroom behavior. The new students also learned letter recognition and sounds, practiced writing their names, and enjoyed several stories.
After learning about counting and number formation, students participated in craft time, where they made different sea creatures, including crabs, jellyfish, and even sharks.
First and second graders reviewed math and reading as well as enhanced their writing skills through game play and friendly competition. When making Jell-O, students learned one of the ways liquid can turn into a solid.
The students strengthened their fine motor skills by creating a jellyfish craft, painting with watercolor bubbles, and by designing a shark fin hat. In addition, students were taught about what plants need in order to grow by planting zinnias, which will later be transferred to the courtyard flower boxes.
Students in third through sixth grades learned about the lifecycle of a jellyfish and finished off the week with a fun craft. They were able to create “Jellyfish Slime” as they worked with partners in choosing colors and following directions together.
GMCS students not only had a “whale” of a time at summer school, but they also have a lot to “shellabrate” as they gear up for a “fintastic” new school year, according to school officials.
