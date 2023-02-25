Additional law enforcement professionals have joined the Adams County Crime Stoppers Board, which receives information from the public about crimes, protects the anonymity of informants, and offers rewards in significant cases.

Adams County Detective Eric Beyer signed on as liaison officer to work with the board’s police coordinator, Pennsylvania State Trooper Cameron Beck, said board Chair Don Blevins.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.