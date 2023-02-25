Additional law enforcement professionals have joined the Adams County Crime Stoppers Board, which receives information from the public about crimes, protects the anonymity of informants, and offers rewards in significant cases.
Adams County Detective Eric Beyer signed on as liaison officer to work with the board’s police coordinator, Pennsylvania State Trooper Cameron Beck, said board Chair Don Blevins.
In addition, retired FBI agent Kirby Scott joined the volunteer board, and plans call for George Steckert, retired WellSpan Health safety and security director, to join soon, Blevins said.
More law enforcement agencies have begun to make use of the Adams County PA Crime Stoppers Facebook page, Blevins said.
Blevins said he attended a meeting of Adams County police chiefs last month and discussed ways that Crime Stoppers could be helpful in solving crimes.
Several police agencies in Adams County have their own Facebook pages and “were invited to use a Crime Stoppers reward post when appropriate on their page,” according to Blevins.
“We encourage members of the public to call our hotline at 717-334-8057 if they have information on a crime and would like to help the police in their investigations,” Blevins said.
In the past five years, the organization has paid $6,000 in rewards, including payments by an anonymous contributor to help defray the costs of DNA research on Adams County unsolved major crimes.
During this month’s meeting, board members thanked Kennie’s Market for a donation of $1,313 raised through its member card program and Gettysburg Eagles Aerie 1562 for a $500 donation, Blevins said. The board is also grateful to other contributors who give as needed, he said.
The board also marked the passing of two members over the past year. They were Howard Guise, a charter member since 1993, and Jim Rohanna, who was secretary for 16 years.
“Both were dedicated volunteer members and will be missed,” Blevins said.
Current board members also include Vice Chairman Bill Little, Secretary Shawn Hager, Treasurer Walt Keller, and members Bing Hartzell, Kenny Howe, and Stan Gish.
