Adams County Commissioners are moving forward with a multi-county broadband feasibility study.
Commissioners accepted a bid on Wednesday from Virginia-based company Design Nine Inc. to complete the broadband feasibility study. The cost is not to exceed $100,995. The cost will be split in half with Franklin County, which is partnering with Adams on the study.
County officials said Design Nine, which has more than 25 years of experience in the broadband field and recently worked with 14 Pennsylvania counties on similar initiatives, “submitted the lowest qualified bid of three total proposals.”
The county plans to partner with neighboring Franklin County to bring affordable, high-speed internet to communities within the South-Central region, officials said.
“The study will assess the current status of high-speed broadband infrastructure in Adams and Franklin counties and outline a plan for the counties to expand broadband in underserved areas,” Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said, noting it is expected to take four to five months to complete.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said Upper Adams, Buchanan Valley, and Mount Carmel near Fairfield encompass are the most underserved areas of the county regarding broadband.
The study will identify the exact areas throughout the county that are lacking services, county Manager Steve Nevada said.
The county hopes to increase efficiency and improve broadband for all county residents, noting it not only impacts educational uses at home, but it also touches on tourism and agricultural industries, Phiel said.
New technical farm equipment has increased the usage of technology in agriculture in today’s climate, according to Phiel.
“If you are an agricultural business in Upper Adams and don’t have broadband, it impacts your business. Not having broadband in today’s world, impacts your quality of life, your business, and your economic opportunities for the county,” Phiel said.
Adams County Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said there have already been businesses that left the county due to the lack of broadband.
“This will bring other businesses to the county,” Phiel said. “Broadband is critical for economic development.”
When commissioners received five bids for the broadband feasibility study in May, Cumberland County decided to step out of the proposal, which called for a change in scope. Commissioners later rejected all five bids after Cumberland County no longer wished to participate.
“The reason for the rejection of the proposals is that Cumberland County no longer wishes to participate in the broadband feasibility study and therefore the scope of the project has materially changed,” Mudd previously said.
However, the county considered some of the original bids and reached out to partner with Franklin County.
Cumberland County made the decision to step back from the broadband study due to an interest in checking the funding possibilities from the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, according to Commissioner Marty Qually.
The authority, signed into law on Dec. 22, 2021, is responsible for creating a statewide broadband plan and allocating federal and state funding for broadband expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas throughout the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.
If grant funding does not come through, the study is an eligible use of the $19 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act, Qually said.
In November, the county created a Broadband Task Force. The task force will consist of eight members from specific categories: Adams County Council of Governments, K-12 education, post-secondary education, representative from an underserved population, major employer, community member at-large, preferably home-based small business, healthcare, agriculture industry, tourism industry and a county commissioner.
The task force was put on hold until the completion of the study, but Qually said it will come back together this fall.
