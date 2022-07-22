Courthouse
Buy Now

Adams County Commissioners are moving forward with the multi-county broadband feasibility study. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times File)

Adams County Commissioners are moving forward with a multi-county broadband feasibility study.

Commissioners accepted a bid on Wednesday from Virginia-based company Design Nine Inc. to complete the broadband feasibility study. The cost is not to exceed $100,995. The cost will be split in half with Franklin County, which is partnering with Adams on the study.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.