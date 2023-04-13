A Bendersville man was charged with criminal trespass Thursday after allegedly disobeying a protection from abuse order relative to assault and strangulation charges lodged last month, according to court documents.
Ruben Guzman-Valencia, 19, of Bendersville, was charged with felony criminal trespass last week, after previously being charged with felony strangulation, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, false imprisonment and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to magisterial dockets.
Bendersville Police Department Detective Cpl. Shannon Hilliard investigated an alleged violation of a court-issued protection from abuse order on Church Street Thursday afternoon, according to a release.
Hilliard allegedly observed Guzman-Valencia exit the residence specified in the order, after reviewing video footage of him earlier entering the residence, according to his affidavit of probable cause.
“As Guzman-Valencia left the scene on foot, Detective Corporal Hilliard gave him verbal commands to stop which he ignored,” information in the release alleges.
He was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.
Cash bail was set at $7,500, according to a magisterial docket. Bail of that amount was posted Tuesday, according to a court of common pleas docket.
Last month’s charges against Guzman-Valencia were lodged by Pennsylvania State Police, according to a common pleas docket. Monetary bail was set at $10,000 on March 8, but a week later the bail was changed to unsecured, according to the docket.
Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a Bendersville residence March 8 at 4:56 a.m., after a woman claimed she fled to a neighboring residence because Guzman-Valencia “had beaten and strangled her,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Trooper Ryan Reilly.
By 5:10 a.m., “multiple units had arrived on scene” and “Guzman-Valencia was contacted inside the residence and was immediately detained,” according to the affidavit.
Reilly met the woman at the neighboring residence and saw “bruising on the left side of her neck as well as around her left eye,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed Guzman-Valencia “pushed her down to the ground” and “placed all of his body weight on top of her and strangled her to the point she almost lost consciousness,” according to the affidavit.
She claimed “she began to black out and was in fear for her life because she believed Guzman-Valencia’s intention was to kill her,” and “this occurred several times while Guzman-Valencia was also slapping and hitting her in the face,” according to Reilly’s affidavit.
Lacking a cellphone, she claimed she attempted to leave to seek help, but Guzman-Valencia allegedly “used force to restrict her from leaving the residence and began hitting her again” and, when she escaped, “threw a knife at her” but missed, according to the affidavit.
Police entered the residence and allegedly saw “two knives in plain view which are believed to have been used during the assault” along with alleged drug paraphernalia the woman claimed belonged to Guzman-Valencia, according to the affidavit.
The woman was taken to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for a forensic examination, according to the affidavit.
She also claimed there were previous instances not reported to police, including one in which he allegedly “struck her with a baseball bat,” according to the affidavit.
