A Bendersville man was charged with criminal trespass Thursday after allegedly disobeying a protection from abuse order relative to assault and strangulation charges lodged last month, according to court documents.

Ruben Guzman-Valencia, 19, of Bendersville, was charged with felony criminal trespass last week, after previously being charged with felony strangulation, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, false imprisonment and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to magisterial dockets.

 

