For decades, New Hope Ministries (NHM) has been finding new ways to help people in need in Adams, York, and Cumberland counties.
“We have a problem of poverty in our small rural communities,” NHM Executive Director Eric Saunders said Tuesday, but with few services available, “where can they go?”
In 1983, churches in the Dillsburg area “felt this need very acutely” and formed NHM as a social service agency, Saunders said.
Since then, NHM has spread through communities where local church leaders and others have recognized a need, and has developed myriad means of helping “people going through tough times,” Saunders said.
He spoke at NHM’s Littlestown facility, where some 35 volunteers, staffers, and others gathered among shelves full of food pantry supplies to mark the organization’s 40th anniversary. NHM also has facilities in New Oxford, Hanover, and seven other locations, with plans to open a 10th in Spring Grove as early as next year. Saunders would like to see a facility in northern Adams someday, he said. In addition, NHM operates two mobile food pantry trucks.
There has been an increase of need of late due to “the cost of everything,” Fornicola said.
Rising grocery expenses have left many people unable to buy “a full cart” sufficient to meet their and their family’s needs, New Hope Volunteer Coordinator Chris Brotherston said.
Food distribution is only one of a very broad spectrum of services offered by NHM, said Sue Fornicola, who has been the organization’s program director for more than 15 years.
NHM also helps people transition to stable housing and assists with job searches and training, utility costs, transportation, and much more, she said.
For youngsters, it offers services such as back-to-school supplies and backpacks full of food for weekends, tutoring, summer camp, and summer instruction to recover needed class credits, Fornicola said.
Many other ways of helping have evolved as the years, as “every good idea has led us to the next good idea,” such as budgeting classes and instruction in English as a second language, Saunder said.
A possibility on the horizon is a vehicle-lending service. It would address an old conundrum, Saunders said: A person needs a car to have a job, but also needs a job to get a car.
“But what would happen if you could borrow a car for a month or two?” he asked.
NHM already offers help when people need to keep their car “running so you can get to work,” Saunders said.
People can find themselves in need of help for many reasons, such as illness or injury, divorce, incarceration of a family member, or not planning for retirement in an economy like the current one, Saunders said.
NHM’s goal is to fulfill the central Christian value of loving one’s neighbors, but the organization is not a church, Saunders said. Instead, it is “a “community of people of conscience” that includes “every philosophical and religious background” and requires no religious observances on the part of those it serves, he said.
The goal is always to help people move from “crisis to stability,” in keeping with New Hope’s mission of “sharing Christ’s love by meeting human needs,” Fornicola said.
What has kept the organization going for decades is “the faithfulness of our volunteers,” said Fornicola, who has been New Hope’s program director for more than 15 years.
Some 2,200 volunteers take part annually throughout the organization, Brotherston said. The organization also has approximately 36 staff members.
Volunteering is not the only way to take one’s place among “neighbors helping neighbors,” Saunders said.
Another is to donate goods or funds. “We’re able to take a dollar and get a ton a results out of it,” Saunders said.
A third way is to “give somebody the good news that help is available,” he said.
Information about volunteering, donating, or accessing services is available online at nhm-pa.org or by calling 717-432-2087, said Saunders, who has been NHM’s executive director for 17 years.
Or “you can just show up” at one of NHM’s facilities, he said. Even people who live outside the communities NHM serves can receive guidance about how to get help, Saunders said.
Father C. Anthony Miller of Saint Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church in Littlestown outlined ways in which the church and its Knights of Columbus organization have worked to support NHM in their community.
He also offered a prayer giving thanks for “gifts in this food pantry that serve those most in need of material blessings.”
