An “innovative” nurse staffing program that began amid pandemic pressures at one facility now “supports hospitals across WellSpan’s south central Pennsylvania footprint,” according to a WellSpan release.
Amid a widespread shortage of nurses, the WellStaffed program places nurses at hospitals when and where they are needed most,” according to the release issued by WellSpan Health, which operates facilities in Gettysburg and other sites across central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland.
“Based on the success” of an effort that began at WellSpan York Hospital, the regional health care provider has “expanded the program to take a systemwide approach that includes nurses from all corners of the counties we serve,” WellSpan Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Bob Batory said.
“It’s about finding a better way to attract and retain the most talented nurses amidst a shortage that is impacting all health systems and the labor market in general,” Batory said.
“WellStaffed is a growing pool of 52 dedicated team members. They include both registered nurses as well as certified nursing assistants. Most are internal hires, but 12 are new to the organization, inspired by the opportunity to support various specialties such as behavioral health and emergency medicine, expanding their nursing skill set,” the release reads.
“WellStaffed takes my previous experience of a float pool to a whole other level. I love this program because it allows you the opportunity to find out what your passion is,” said Ruth Brainerd, a registered nurse on the team who also is a nurse instructor.
“The flexibility in my schedule allows me to continue as a nurse instructor and also share more ideas from my experiences with my students,” she said.
“I love WellStaffed because it allows you to switch environments through different assignments you take on. Each entity brings a fresh start along with its own unique and different patient population,” said Rachel Mylin, a WellStaffed registered nurse.
The program, which began in September 2021, “does not replace current hospital float pools, which are intended to cover daily staffing needs as the WellStaffed team can cover multiweek assignments as part of their duties,” according to the release.
Interested nurses can find information at www.JoinWellSpan.org.
“These WellSpan employees receive full benefits, and the program helps retain the talented nurses within the organization as a growth opportunity,” the release reads.
“WellSpan Health is an integrated health system that serves the communities of central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. The organization includes a clinically integrated network of approximately 2,600 physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs), including more than 1,600 employed physicians and APPs; a regional behavioral health organization; a home care organization; eight respected hospitals; approximately 20,000 employees; and more than 200 patient care locations. WellSpan is a charitable, mission-driven organization, committed to exceptional care for all, lifelong wellness, and healthy communities. Visit WellSpan.org,” the release reads.
