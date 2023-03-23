Despite ongoing public statements against it, the Littlestown Area School District Board, in a 6-3 vote, approved a new math program for use in elementary school classes.
Voting in favor of implementing the new curriculum were board members Dolores Nester, Yancy Unger, Carl Thompson, Robert Hahn, Jennifer McClay and Brian Lawyer.
Board members Jeanne Ewen, Nicki Kenny and Shari Kruger voted against it.
Several Littlestown residents have spoken out against the new curriculum based upon its Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) aspects and the fact that math proficiency is not cited as one of its primary focus areas.
Janell Ressler, a resident of the school district, wanted the math curriculum “piloted” in the district without board approval and continued to question potential positive results from the new curriculum.
“There was no required vote by this board to pilot this curriculum into the schools. It is being used by first, third and fifth grades in the district and these Reveal Math resources being used is in clear violation of board policies,” Ressler claimed. “We need a math curriculum whose primary focus is math proficiency and also provides help to the students that need it. This math program teaches social justice, feelings, and equality not math. There is an agenda behind Reveal Math and sadly its agenda is not to teach math.”
Duane Sullivan also spoke about Reveal Math and those behind the curriculum.
“I have gone through the workbooks, and it is a very convoluted way to teach math,” said Sullivan
Sullivan also raised the issue that included in the math books is a clear reference to Social and Emotional Learning.
“When I look into a math book I expect to see math problems not diversity statements,” said Sullivan. “In small print but right on one of the pages of the instructor’s book it tells teachers what they should be looking for and working towards … social awareness-value diversity, when students value diversity they create a stronger more inclusive classroom environment, be looking for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).”
“This type of statement has nothing to do with teaching math, we are essentially brain-washing our children,” said Sullivan.
One parent did speak in favor of the new math curriculum. Susan Johnson defended the Reveal Math curriculum.
“This curriculum has been independently reviewed and it meets the required math standards,” Johnson claimed, without saying who allegedly did an independent review.
The Reveal Math curriculum will begin being used in the elementary school classes at the start of the 2023-2024 school year at a cost of $15,000/year to the district on a three year contract. The new curriculum will replace the Go Math Curriculum which is being discontinued.
Dr. Timothy Mitzel, assistant superintendent, has stated during previous meetings that improving student math scores and proficiency is a primary goal of the district.
“Our math scores have not reached the desired level that we wish, and we have shared a plan to improve our math scores, it is imperative that this improvement occurs,” said Mitzel.
Tennis Courts
Following discussion at a previous school board meeting, a concerned district taxpayer raised the issued regarding the planned demolition and loss of tennis courts on school property.
“I would think we could find a spot for additional parking spots if they are truly needed rather than eliminating the existing tennis courts only to rebuild them somewhere else for nearly $1 million,” said Barthel. “If you already have existing tennis courts that are getting a great deal of use, why tear them down to only build new courts? We could find additional space for parking spots for less than $1 million.”
