The high school girls’ tennis head coach position is listed for a third time on the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board’s Sept. 5 meeting agenda.
Listed under other human resource recommendations for employment is David “Sasha” Yates for a fall coaching contract at a salary of $2,682, according to the meeting agenda.
Yates said she identifies as a transwoman.
GASD officials said the meeting set for 7 p.m. will be held in the Gettysburg Area Middle School auditorium, 37 Lefever St., Gettysburg.
At the Aug. 21 meeting, the GASD Board for the second time took no action on whether to renew Yates’ contract as the high school girls’ tennis head coach.
GASD Athletic Director Casey Thurston’s resignation is also listed for approval under human resource recommendations. The agenda notes Thurston’s resignation is effective Sept. 29.
“She will be missed by the staff and students,” Yates said of Thurston. “They will never find an athletic director like her again.”
With no coaching contract in place and the fall sports season under way, the tennis team is currently being coached “by a mixture” of athletic staff and high school administrators, district officials said recently.
Thurston had stepped in during Yates’ absence to assist with the tennis team, officials said.
“We will continue with the same coverage that has been provided for the girls’ tennis team through the end of the season,” according to GASD officials.
During public comment at the Aug. 21 school board meeting, community members alleged Yates changed in the girls’ locker room last fall and used a female student restroom in April.
Yates confirmed the two incidents occurred, but not in the manner portrayed. She said she was changing her “top in a secluded area away from others.” With the bathroom incident, there was no official action from the district, as she “accepted the compromise of the school administration issuing me a key to a private single occupancy changing room that used for sports officials.”
GASD does not have a policy regarding district employees using student restrooms and locker rooms, officials said.
District officials said Yates has been employed as the girls’ tennis coach for fall seasons in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and as the boys’ tennis coach for spring seasons in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.
