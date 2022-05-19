Conewago Township supervisors Monday adopted a resolution honoring the municipality’s police force and the broader law enforcement community.
The five supervisors unanimously resolved the township will honor fallen officers and observe National Police Week, which began Sunday and runs through Saturday.
The resolution, read aloud and then signed by board Chair Charlotte Shaffer, paid tribute to the more than 800,000 law enforcement officers who serve nationwide.
The township also pays homage to the 23,000 who have been killed, including 619 added this year to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Conewago Police Chief Gary Baumgardner read aloud the names of seven Adams County officers killed in the line of duty since records have been kept.
In other police matters, Baumgardner said five township officers recently offered a demonstration of vehicle inspections for high school students and others. Officers will emphasize bike safety during an upcoming health fair.
The chief also said he is collecting information and costs for officer body cameras. Privacy concerns expressed by the Adams County district attorney have been resolved and that office now encourages departments to use cameras.
Comp plan, computers
In other business, township Manager David Arndt explained problems with the municipality’s computer systems.
Recent outages, which left the police department without internet and phone service during a couple of night shifts, result from exceeding the aging system’s capacity.
The supervisors were unanimous in encouraging township staff to explore replacement options, and authorized purchase of a new backup battery as a stopgap measure.
Only one resident attended a recent public hearing on proposed updates to the township’s comprehensive plan, said Arndt.
Following a 45-day period for additional public comment, he expects the updated plan to be before the supervisors for action at their July meeting.
The 36-page comprehensive plan, with proposed amendments, is available on the township website, www.conewagotwp.us.
Dusty days
Township resident Todd Hahn issued a complaint about dust clouds stirred up by traffic at the township’s Plum Creek Rec Park.
A dirt and gravel road is heavily traveled by park users, who also exceed the speed limit, Hahn told the supervisors.
Shaffer pointed to the park development plan, which includes a new paved access route, and told Hahn grants are being sought to cover the costs.
But, she and other supervisors advised Hahn the problem will not be solved immediately.
“It’s not an immediate solution, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Shaffer said.
A short-term measure will be to repeat last year’s spraying of a dust mitigation solution on the gravel road.
The supervisors’ next regular meeting is set for Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are livestreamed and available afterward on the township Facebook page.
