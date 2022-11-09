Moul
Incumbent state Rep. Dan Moul retained the 91st District seat Tuesday.

Moul, a Republican, won the Tuesday election with 18,941 votes, while Democratic challenger Marty Qually, an Adams County commissioner, received 9,954 votes and Libertarian Neil Belliveau had 723 votes. Tallies have not yet been recorded and won’t be official until all write-in and mail-in votes are counted.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

