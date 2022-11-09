Incumbent state Rep. Dan Moul retained the 91st District seat Tuesday.
Moul, a Republican, won the Tuesday election with 18,941 votes, while Democratic challenger Marty Qually, an Adams County commissioner, received 9,954 votes and Libertarian Neil Belliveau had 723 votes. Tallies have not yet been recorded and won’t be official until all write-in and mail-in votes are counted.
“I am very delighted and very proud of the people of the 91st District,” Moul said Tuesday. “I work very hard for the 91st District. I have a staff that is second to none.”
Moul, who was first elected in 2007, said he looks forward to representing residents for another two-year term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
This is the second time Qually unsuccessfully attempted to unseat Moul.
In 2018, Moul won the election with 15,891 votes, while Qually captured 9,279 votes.
Moul said Qually spent three to four times more than he did in 2018, noting that race was more “aggressive.”
“This time, I don’t think he spent nearly as much,” Moul said. “The outcome was nearly the same.”
Moul said a flyer Qually circulated was “inaccurate” when calling him “100 percent anti-choice” on the abortion issue. Moul said he would “compromise” and move the cut-off to 14 or 15 weeks “before a baby can feel pain.”
“I don’t run away from the fact I am very much pro-life,” Moul said.
Qually said Tuesday night he would have liked “to have seen better results.”
“I think this district is changing,” Qually said. “I think Dan has two more years to please show some results for Adams County because we will have round three in two years. I think the people of Adams County deserve to see results from their elected officials.”
A Gettysburg resident, Qually has been a county commissioner for 11 years. His term as commissioner expires at the end of 2023.
He plans to run for another term as county commissioner, he said Tuesday.
“I am going to run again because I love this community,” Qually said. “I am going to continue serving this community until this community says ‘no’ or my wife says ‘no.’”
Qually also complimented Belliveau for his first time running in a political race.
“I really applaud third-party candidates who are really willing to put their neck out there,” Qually said. “This is what democracy is about.”
Belliveau, a digital marketer and business owner from Conewago Township, is a founding member and chairman of the Adams County Libertarian Party, which was organized this past year.
New to politics, Belliveau was prompted to get involved in 2016 following the presidential election.
Belliveau wanted to run for the 91st District because residents of the state have experienced increased taxes, “uncontrolled spending, and the expanding role of government in our daily lives,” he said in the Gettysburg Times election guide.
A phone call to Belliveau for comment was not returned Tuesday.
Moul, a Conewago Township resident, spent the past 16 years as a representative in the General Assembly and plans to continue developing relationships with others across the aisle, especially to help move bills forward.
Moul plans to continue to serve as the chairman of the Agriculture Committee, which is one of Adams County’s top industries.
In “City & State” magazine, Moul was included as the 16th most influential in agriculture in Pennsylvania, where 100 people were recognized in the August edition.
Serving on the Tourism Committee, Moul said he gets firsthand experience in a field pertinent to Adams County.
“I just want to thank everybody in Adams County for coming out to vote,” Moul said. “I think the numbers were way up for a midterm election. I want to say, ‘way to go, Adams County,’ for exercising for what all our military and veterans fight for, which is our democracy and right to vote.”
Other races
In the 193rd District, incumbent Torren Ecker also retained his seat in an unopposed race with 13,617 votes.
“This job is an honor to represent this district and continue the work of being the voice of my community in Harrisburg,” Ecker said Tuesday. “It’s a privilege. It’s something I don’t take for granted.”
Ecker, who will be going into his third term, said he plans to help families obtain sustainable jobs and continue supporting the state’s education system.
“It’s about making Pennsylvania the economic powerhouse it can be,” Ecker said.
The 193rd District, which includes portions of Adams and Cumberland counties, had an “incredibly high turnout for a midterm election,” from what Ecker saw visiting the polling sites, he said.
“Folks were energic to get out to vote,” Ecker said.
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-13, greeted voters outside the Union site as part of a six-county Election Day swing through his district.
Everywhere he visited was experiencing turnout closer to a presidential year than to a typical mid-term election, he said.
Joyce won with 34,876 votes recorded in Adams County.
Joyce, who was elected for his third consecutive term, said it has been a “privilege to represent and serve the communities of Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District in Congress.”
“I am humbled by the confidence and trust shown in me by the voters across all twelve counties of our district — and I am grateful for their support as we continue our work in Washington to build an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, and a future built on freedom,” Joyce said in a statement released Tuesday.
Joyce said he plans to assist in reining “in out-of-control spending,” securing “our porous borders and end the flow of illegal drugs into our communities,” and defending “our constitutional rights and freedoms.”
Beth Farnham waged a write-in campaign attempting to unseat Joyce.
A phone call to Sen. Doug Mastriano, who represents the 33rd District in the Senate which includes Adams County, for his state race for governor was not returned on Tuesday. Mastriano received 26,762 votes in Adams County.
