A 1989 Gettysburg Area High School graduate is coming home to the district as its new director of safety and security, school police officer, for the 2022-23 school year.
During Monday’s meeting, the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) school board approved hiring James O’Shea to serve in the new role, which was previously termed school resource officer (SRO).
The arrangement for a resource officer between the school district and Cumberland Township ended in February.
Since then, district officials have worked to bring a school police officer on board by late summer or early fall, from approving school policies to creating a job description for the position.
O’Shea’s employment date is to be determined, following “submission of required background certifications and successful appointment as a school police officer by the Adams County Court of Common Pleas,” according to the meeting agenda. His prorated salary will be $98,000 plus benefits if selected, according to officials.
After graduating from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, O’Shea started his career as a police officer in 1996. He retired after two-and-a-half decades of service from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), according to a release issued Monday by the district.
In the last 15 years of service with PSP, O’Shea worked in the Troop H Vice Unit, assigned to Gettysburg, and served as the Adams County Drug Task Force coordinator, the release reads. Throughout his career, he has served communities in Gettysburg, Chambersburg, and Lancaster, according to the release.
“I became a police officer with the desire to help people in need,” O’Shea is quoted in the release as saying. “I am looking forward to helping and being a positive role model to the students at GASD and watching them graduate their senior year and go on to become productive, successful and positive members of our society.”
In 2015, O’Shea spoke during public comment at a school board meeting about concerns of bullying within the school district, according to Gettysburg Times archives.
He did not go to the meeting to try to change the discipline policy, he said. It was about keeping the school building “a safe and civil environment,” for all students, O’Shea said at the time.
One of the incidents involved a young boy who was filmed getting pushed around by three other students in the building, according to the archives.
Another incident involved a young girl and a male student making suggestive gestures and comments toward her in school, O’Shea previously said.
Following the male student’s punishment, the young girl still had class with the student who made her uncomfortable for the rest of semester, according to O’Shea’s previous remarks.
O’Shea called it “re-victimization of students,” by having her sit in class every single day and re-live the incident, getting teased by the student.
The young boy who was bullied by those three students also had lunch with one of them, who attempted to approach him one day after the offense, O’Shea previously said.
O’Shea acknowledged at the time that the school board might not have knowledge that the incidents occurred in the school district but explained how it is important to train school administrators to understand how it affects a young person by having to sit in class near people who committed “heinous acts against them.”
Seven years after his public comments, O’Shea will have a chance to make a difference at GASD.
The director of safety and security, school police officer “will patrol the school facilities and grounds to prevent disruptive or illegal actions, access to restricted areas, theft, or vandalism on an assigned or rotating shift and will work to promote a safe and healthy environment for students, staff and visitors,” according to the job description.
Instead of the school resource officer (SRO) title, this position is listed as director of safety and security, school police officer and will report to the superintendent, the job description reads.
GASD Business Manager Belinda Wallen said the district also has approval for the posting and hiring of one or two additional officers during the 2022-23 school year.
