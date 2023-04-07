Requests for funding in the Upper Adams School District’s 2023-2024 budget range from an additional math teacher to the first new marching band uniforms since 1996.
Administrators made proposals Tuesday during a school board committee meeting. A vote to approve the budget is months away.
The uniforms would cost about $20,000, Biglerville High School (BHS) Principal Beth Graham said.
Driving the budget discussion in part was a “bubble” of younger students needing special learning-support education partly linked to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, district Business Manager Shelley Hobbs said. Testing is not yet complete, so final numbers are not known, she said.
“We can’t ignore these kids,” said Biglerville Elementary School Principal Jamie Kerstetter, who joined the intermediate school principal, Sonia Buckley, in a request to hire a special education professional to be shared between the buildings. Salary and benefits for this spot were estimated at up to $103,000.
In addition, Hobbs said kindergarten registrations now stand at 115, which is already the largest since the pandemic.
Upper Adams Middle School Principal Shane Brewer requested hiring a math teacher. A fourth teacher is needed to make block scheduling work, he said.
The hire would enable the end of the current practice of reduced class time followed by a study hall overseen by two long-term substitutes, he said. With the removal of the substitutes, the additional cost of the position would be $52,000 annually, he said.
A proposal to add a fourth “building substitute” would reduce the number of classes affected by a chronic shortage of substitute teachers, said Hobbs.
At present, only some 70 to 80 percent of teacher absences are covered by substitutes, leading to solutions such as one teacher supervising two classes, counselors supervising classes, or even students being moved into the auditorium for supervision, she said.
The elementary and intermediate schools each have a daily dedicated substitute while the middle and high schools share one, Hobbs said. The addition would cost about $32,000 annually, she said.
In these early stages of deliberations, 2023-2024 general fund expenditures are forecast to total nearly $35.46 million, up 4.96 percent from the approximate $33.78 million in the 2022-2023 budget, Hobbs said.
At this point in budget deliberations a year ago, the potential increase was 6.7 percent, but the board managed to avoid a property tax increase, member Tom Wilson said.
