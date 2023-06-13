Apartments for homeless women and their children are becoming a reality in McSherrystown.
Life Discovery Church of McSherrystown completed its purchase of 356 Fairview Ave. just before Memorial Day, said Jay Weisensale, a general contractor and former church board member.
He is supervising remodeling at the property, which is to become the Life Discovery Women’s Discipleship House.
The site includes three apartments in two buildings, but the church plans to seek the borough’s authorization to divide one building to create a fourth space, Weisensale said Thursday.
The existing number of apartments may open by Aug. 1, he said.
“I always prayed I would have an opportunity to do mission work,” Weisensale said. He imagined something like building a church in Central America, but said the need proved to be closer to home, where “children are suffering right along with their mothers.”
Di Warren, who is to be the facility’s director, said she knows the need firsthand after having escaped an abusive relationship that for a time left her sleeping in a car with her children.
Her experience led her to become a trained counselor, she said. Warren’s background also includes managing a 21-room facility in New Hampshire and serving as a foster parent for 20 years, she said.
“I’m seeing more and more women on the streets with kids,” Warren said.
“They’re not asking for a handout, they’re asking for a hand up” as they face impossible costs for lodging and myriad other challenges, she said.
Plans call for occupants to pay minimal rent to offset expenses and for two women and their children to occupy each apartment, Warren said.
The church plans to connect the women to resources such as mental health care if needed and to assist with childcare and other needs, she said.
Decisions on applications from potential residents will be made on a case-by-case basis, Warren said.
Residents will need to be “willing to learn” and to “get out there and get a job” while abstaining from alcohol and other drugs, with random testing planned, she said.
The women will also be required to attend a religious service weekly, though not necessarily at Life Discovery, and to take part in a weekly Bible study session, she said.
The property is “a godsend,” complete with “a nice big fenced-in yard for the kids to play in,” Warren said.
The church has been handling many requests for help from people “in dire circumstances,” said Lead Pastor Gerry Stoltzfoos.
The number of requests led to the thought that “there must be a more helpful way to do this,” which dovetailed with a vision of helping homeless people that Stoltzfoos has had for many years, he said.
The church “is full of people who are really eager” to help make that vision a reality, Stoltzfoos said.
Work has begun and many gifts of goods and money have been received, but more volunteers and donations are needed, he said.
