Butcher Block’s co-owner, Lorne Peters, right, helps load venison into grocery carts on Monday. The venison was donated to local food banks through a partnership between Butcher Block and the National Park Service.
The Bag the Bounty Food Drive collected 13,691 pounds of dry goods throughout October. On Monday, 8,000 pounds of venison were added to the grand total.
The deer meat was presented to local food banks through a partnership between Butcher Block Meats and Seafood in Biglerville and the National Park Service. Two hundred deer were recently shot and killed as part of the park service’s deer management program, Park Biological Science Technician Andrew Mellon said. Butcher Block co-owner Lorne Peters said the deer are then taken to his store to be processed at no cost as part of the Hunters Sharing the Harvest program.
