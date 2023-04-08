Keystone Health

A sketch shows how space may be allocated in a mobile clinic planned by the Keystone Health Agricultural Worker Program. (Submitted Image)

The Keystone Health Agricultural Worker Program is creating a new mobile clinic to help migrant farmworkers throughout Adams County.

In 2021, seeking to be closer to agricultural people it serves, the program moved from Gettysburg to the Adams Cumberland Professional Center in Gardners, said Grant Meckley, director of Keystone Health Agricultural Worker Program.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.