The Keystone Health Agricultural Worker Program is creating a new mobile clinic to help migrant farmworkers throughout Adams County.
In 2021, seeking to be closer to agricultural people it serves, the program moved from Gettysburg to the Adams Cumberland Professional Center in Gardners, said Grant Meckley, director of Keystone Health Agricultural Worker Program.
The organization initially applied for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for more office space, according to Meckley.
“It was not until later that we had the inspiration for the mobile clinic; if our patients face barriers to get to clinic, why not take the clinic to them?” Meckley said.
Meckley said they were inspired by the farmworker mobile health unit in Delaware and worked with Star Community Health in Allentown to see firsthand the impact “of mobile medical and dental units in helping migrant workers.”
“The plan is to reach the underserved migrant and seasonal farmworkers of Adams County,” Meckley said. “These workers are essential to the economy of Adams County, especially the orchard industry.”
Since many migrant workers “do not have their own transportation,” Meckley said the program hopes to bring a unit “to farms, orchards, and agricultural workplaces.”
The program also hopes to operate a van to assist with dental needs, said Meckley.
“The majority of the workers have limited access to a dentist and dental complaints pose serious threats to general health and quality of life,” Meckley said.
CDBG funds from 2020 are going toward the two projects, including the Keystone Mobile Clinic and Keystone Telehealth, according to Adams County officials.
Keystone Health Agricultural Worker Program will utilize $228,346 in CDBG funds as well as other funding sources “for purchase and outfitting of a vehicle to be used to allow Keystone Health to bring health services to migrant farmworkers’ location,” officials said.
The Keystone Telehealth project will use $40,312 in CDBG funds in addition to other funding, to purchase a four-wheel-drive mini-van in hopes of providing transportation services for patients without access to a vehicle, said officials. The budget also covers the purchase of 10 tablets to assist staff in registering patients on site, officials said.
“Keystone Health is an important healthcare provider in our community, and we are happy to support them through the CDBG program,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development requires CDBG applicants to submit proposals that will either benefit low- to moderate-income citizens, remove slums or blight, meet an urgent community need, or help the elderly or individuals with disabilities.
“Adams County’s CDBG funds may be used to benefit a variety of activities including water and sewer systems, streets, housing rehabilitation, emergency housing assistance, recreation and community facilities, new public services, historic preservation, removal of architectural barriers, blight removal, economic development, and administration and planning,” according to officials.
Meckley said they hope to have the unit operational by peak apple harvest season, which “starts in August and runs through early November.”
