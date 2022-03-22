“The future is yours,” Upper Adams School Board President Tom Wilson recently told two students enrolled in career programs for welding and advanced manufacturing technology
Joe Menges and Autumn Slaybaugh are two of 47 Upper Adams students co-enrolled at Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center (CPACTC) near Mechanicsburg.
They outlined their activities for the board during its March 15 meeting.
Menges, a Biglerville High School (BHS) senior, is a cooperative education student already working as a welder for GVM Inc., an agricultural equipment manufacturer in Biglerville.
“At GVM, I read blueprints, process work orders, and weld parts together for agricultural field sprayers,” Menges said.
He has also been studying welding and English at Harrisburg Area Community College and has already been accepted to the welding program at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, where he is to begin his studies this fall, he said.
“I honestly feel that had I not had the opportunity and experience with CPACTC and GVM, I wouldn’t feel as confident about my next steps as I do now,” Menges said.
Welding is a vital field, Wilson said. Through his own career in the U.S. Navy, Wilson said he learned “good welders keep things going.”
Slaybaugh completed a year of culinary training at CPACTC before a place opened in the manufacturing program, one of 22 programs the school offers in a wide range of career areas such as construction, health sciences, and transportation.
For three marking periods now, “I have been learning manual machining,” she said.
Slaybaugh is especially interested in the next step, which is to study computer numerical control (CNC) machining, in which “you write computer programs to create customized tools and parts for cars and businesses,” she said.
“I believe CNC machining is the future of manufacturing,” Slaybaugh said.
“Learn all you can, and the future is yours,” said Wilson, who also expressed pride that an Upper Adams student is the only female in the manufacturing program.
“You guys have very, very bright futures,” Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
Upper Adams has a history of sending “absolutely fantastic” students to CPACTC, Justin Bruhn told the board. He is the administrative director of CPACTC, which serves some 1,250 students from 14 school districts.
For the 2021-22 school year, Upper Adams is contributing $244,901 to CPACTC, equal to 3.32 percent of the center’s operating budget., said Bruhn.
